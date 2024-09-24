AGF Partners with Archer to Support Rapid Growth of SMA Model Business

TORONTO , Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B), is pleased to announce a partnership with Archer Holdco, LLC (“Archer”) to help further grow its Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) model business.

AGF will leverage the technology capabilities and infrastructure of Archer, a leading technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry.

“We believe Archer will be a key partner as our SMA model business continues to gain momentum and we look to broaden our product offerings and onboard additional investment strategies throughout North America,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Management Limited. “While focusing on new opportunities, we will benefit from Archer’s expertise as they support our business with solutions aligned to meet our evolving needs and our continued growth.”

“At Archer, we are committed to partnering with leading asset managers to help build their business through our customized service model,” said, Bryan Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “We look forward to developing our relationship with AGF as the firm leverages our expertise in operations and technology to grow and support their SMA presence.”

Several leading investment strategies are currently available on the following SMA platforms: Envestnet Asset Management, Inc., Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. and SMArtX Advisory Solutions LLC.

As well, the AGF Global Select ADR Constrained Strategy was recently named the winner in the Global category at the SMArtX 2024 X Awards* and AGF U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity Strategy was named a finalist in the Large Cap category.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $50 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that helps investment managers deliver solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to benefit from a service model geared for growth. Archer has expansive connectivity across the industry and deep experience working with asset managers to help them swiftly streamline operations, enter new distribution channels, and launch new products.

* SMArtX Awards Criteria and Methodology

Candidates for the Awards are derived from the SMArtX Select List, which ranks asset managers using a proprietary quantitative screening based on a robust four-step methodology:

Ability to generate alpha compared to the strategy peer group benchmark Favorable risk-adjusted returns that emphasize positive skew Effective downside and tail-risk management Consistent return generation

The Awards calculations add an additional metric to this existing quantitative screening, namely performance exclusive to the full previous year. This year, 30 eligible strategies competed with winners ultimately chosen across 10 categories. These categories are grouped by market capitalization, geographic focus, and investment type.

AGF Investments America Inc.’s AGF Global Select ADR Constrained Strategy was awarded SMARTX’s X award in the Global category on May 29, 2024. The award was a based on the SMARTX methodology above for the period ending December 31, 2023. AGFA’s AGF U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity Strategy was also a finalist in the Large Cap category.

AGF Investments did not pay or provide compensation to participate in the SMArtX 2024 X Award ranking or to be included in the eligible strategies list.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

