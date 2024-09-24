Cytokinetics Announces Call for Proposals for Its Seventh Annual Communications Grant Program

Program to Provide $100,000 in Support of Communications and Outreach for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular Diseases



Deadline for Applications is November 4th, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the seventh annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program will award five grants in the amount of $20,000 each to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and heart failure communities. The grants are intended to support increased communications, awareness building and community engagement.

“Communications and outreach are vital drivers of impact for nonprofit patient organizations, yet these efforts are often underfunded. As a result, segments of the patient community are left unaware of available resources and organizations may struggle to reach other critical audiences such as new donors or partners,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Engagement. “The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program aims to bridge this gap by funding innovative and essential initiatives that seek to amplify reach, broaden community engagement and ensure that those in greatest need are connected to the resources available to them.”

The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program supports patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program may help with programming or personnel, depending on each organization’s needs. The recipients of the 2024 Cytokinetics Communications Grants were the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Cardiomyopathy UK, Global Heart Hub, HeartBrothers Foundation and WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization or registered charity status in the United States, Canada, Europe or United Kingdom and serve the patient communities in HCM or heart failure. Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining communication activities that the funding would support and the potential impact of the funding. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from Cytokinetics based on the proposal’s alignment with selection criteria. More details can be found at the application portal listed below. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure the impact and results of the funding at the end of the year. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/communications_grant. The deadline to apply is November 4, 2024, and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2025. For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving/.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

SVP, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.