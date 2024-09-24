Atsena Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced that it will present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference taking place September 30 - October 1, 2024, in New York City. Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ritschel will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Atsena Chief Medical Officer, Kenji Fujita, MD, and Mr. Ritschel will also participate in one-on-one meetings with potential investors during the conference.



About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a progressive genetic condition affecting boys and men that is typically diagnosed in childhood. Another ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating ATSN-101 for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1), one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Atsena’s pipeline is powered by novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology tailored to overcome the hurdles presented by inherited retinal diseases. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.

