HOOKIPA Pharma to Present Strong Preclinical HB-700 Dataset

Preclinical proof-of-concept package to be presented at Industry Summit on RAS being held September 24-26, 2024

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) (“HOOKIPA” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immunotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer and serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data related to the HB-700 program for the treatment of KRAS mutated cancers at the 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held in Boston, Massachusetts from September 24-26, 2024.

“HOOKIPA is very pleased to present a comprehensive preclinical proof-of-concept dataset related to HB-700, for the potential treatment of KRAS mutated cancers. KRAS mutations are most frequently found in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. While a number of KRAS programs are focused on a single mutation, our program is uniquely suited to target the most prevalent KRAS mutations of these cancers in a single therapy,” said Mark Winderlich, PhD, Chief Research & Development Officer. “HOOKIPA’s approach could enable HB-700 to be a widely used, multi-KRAS therapy. The preclinical dataset has demonstrated safety, induction of target-specific CD8+ T-cells, and target cell killing in several different animal and translational models. With IND clearance, received from the FDA in Q2 2024, HB-700 is a Phase 1 ready asset.”

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation (Virtual): Development of an Arenavirus-Based Immunotherapy for Treatment of KRAS Mutant Cancer

Session: Drug Discovery & Preclinical Development

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 25, 12:45 to 1:15 PM ET

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The Company’s product candidates are designed to induce specific, robust and durable CD8+ T cells and antibodies to eliminate cancers and serious infectious diseases. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes biological therapies for oncology, targeting human papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers, KRAS mutated cancers, and other targets. In addition, HOOKIPA has partnered with Gilead to develop therapies that are intended to provide functional cures for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

