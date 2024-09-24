PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 24, 2024 CHIZ SAYS NEW ANTI-SMUGGLING LAW TO MAKE FOOD MORE AFFORDABLE, PROVIDE HIGHER INCOME FOR FARMERS, FISHERFOLK Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said a new law meant to combat rampant smuggling, profiteering and hoarding of agricultural products will make food more affordable and accessible to many Filipinos and provide better income for local farmers. Escudero said the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, a priority measure of the administration which is scheduled to be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 26, 2024, gives more teeth to government efforts to run after smugglers whose illegal activities are hurting local farmers and fisherfolk, as well as consumers. "Isang malaking hakbang patungo sa pagpapatupad ng layunin ng pamahalaan na makapag-hatid ng murang pagkain sa bawat tahanan ang pagpasa ng Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act," Escudero said. "Smugglers, hoarders and profiteers have long served as a monkey wrench to our efforts toward attaining food security. With this law, we are optimistic that more Filipinos will now have greater access to affordable and nutritious food," the Senate chief added. Under the new law, agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, cartel and financing of these crimes are classified as acts of economic sabotage and thus carry a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of three times the value of agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime. For acts that aid in the commission of agricultural economic sabotage such as the transport and storage of the smuggled goods, the penalty imposed will be 20 to 30 years jail term and a fine of twice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime. "Farmers, fisherfolk, livestock and poultry raisers, and legitimate traders have long been suffering from the operations of smugglers and other individuals and groups engaged in the manipulation of the market. With the new law, we expect to see lower food prices and better incomes for our stakeholders in the agriculture sector," Escudero said. "The new law sends a strong message that the government will use all its resources to hold accountable individuals and groups who engage in smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and other uncompetitive and exploitative practices in the agriculture sector." By cracking down on smugglers, Escudero said the public will be protected from the influx and proliferation of sub-standard or even goods that are not fit for human consumption. The Senate President pointed out that running after smugglers would also mean plugging leakages in the revenue stream of government. "The law will also result in improved collections by our revenue collecting agencies, which will translate to the delivery of more services to our people." An Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council would also be created to oversee the implementation of the law. The Council will be chaired by the President or the designated permanent representative, and its members will be composed of the heads of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Justice, Department of Finance, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Transportation, Department of Trade and Industry, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and the Philippine Competition Commission. One representative each from the sector of sugar, rice, corn, livestock and poultry, vegetables and fruits, fisheries and other aquatic products, and tobacco would also be part of the Council.

