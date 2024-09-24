Villanueva: Co-sponsorship speech Resolution Congratulating Strong Group Athletics Pilipinas

PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

Resolution Congratulating Strong Group Athletics Pilipinas

Senator Joel Villanueva | 24 September 2024 Ginoong Pangulo, mga kasamahan natin dito sa Senado: Tayo po ay lubos na nagagalak na i-cosponsor ang Senate Resolution No. 1075 na nagbibigay pugay, pagbati, at parangal sa Strong Group Athletics Pilipinas Basketball Team sa pagsungkit ng kampeonato sa nakaraang 43rd William Jones Cup noong Hulyo sa Taiwan. Mr. President, as one of the millions of Filipino basketball fans and a former national team player myself, I was one of many that cheered for and prayed that Strong Group Pilipinas bring home the Jones Cup crown once again. At hindi po nila tayo binigo. They fashioned an electrifying 83 - 79 come-from-behind overtime win against Chinese Taipei-Blue in their championship match that saw our country reclaiming the title which we last won in 2019. Strong Group Pilipinas also completed a sweep after being undefeated, 8-0, in the tournament. They bested talented basketball players from the UAE, Australia, Ukraine, Malaysia, USA, Japan, and Taiwan. Our athletes showed their heart in every play executed, their passion, and dedication as they bring home our seventh Jones Cup title. We would like to congratulate all the players who displayed determination and resilience as they clinched the championship for the country -- Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, Allen Liwag, Winston Ynot, Jonathan Manalili, Rhenz Abando, Kiefer Ravena, Chris McCullough, RJ Abarrientos, Geo Chiu, Jordan Heading, Tajuan Agee, Caelan Tiongson, and DJ Fenner. Binabati rin po natin ang coaching team na pinangungunahan nina Head Coach Charles Tiu at Coach Rajko Toroman, at team founder Mr. Frank Lao. Saludo po kami sa inyong lahat! Mabuhay po kayo! Mabuhay ang Philippine basketball! Thank you and may God bless us all.

