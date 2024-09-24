Brighty App Launches Innovative Crypto Earning Cards

Brighty Earning Cards are an innovative way for users to leverage and get more from their money.

Baar, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brighty App project just announced the update of its new crypto-earning cards. The feature comes with the chance of earning up to 5% APY on the stablecoin balance linked to the Brighty Visa cards. This serves as an additional earning feature to the Brighty Earning Vaults, where users earn up to 10% APY on their digital assets stored in vaults.

This card-specific earning feature is new to the fintech market. With the Earning Cards, the funds linked to Brighty Cards will automatically earn in USDT, with the rewards saved inside a Rewards Box that allows free withdrawals at any time.

New Crypto Earners' Tools

The Brighty app is releasing a new update focused on providing users with more earning opportunities.

Brighty Earning Cards are an innovative way for users to leverage and get more from their money. By issuing a Brighty Visa card and linking it to a stablecoin account in the app, users can receive up to 5% APY daily on the amount linked to the card.

Only one card per account can earn;if the user has two cards, one must be linked to USDT and the other to USDC in order to earn on both. The card earning rate depends on the subscription plan the user has.

Users receive daily earning payouts in USDT in their Rewards Box. All the rewards are available in this box, and to provide even further benefits - once the Reward Box has USDT 10 in it, it starts earning at the APY percentage of the Earning Vaults (that’s up to 10% APY). The rewards can be withdrawn for free, anytime.

While the earning feature is an automatic addition to the payment cards, users can opt out of it if they prefer.

Brighty App At A Glance

Brighty app bridges the gap between the security of traditional finance and the utility of digital banking, making it as simple to use cryptocurrencies as it is fiat money. Here's an overview of the services users can expect from the app:

Accounts : Fiat and cryptocurrency accounts enable users to manage their funds. Available cryptocurrencies include, among others, BTC, ETH, ADA, XTZ, USDT, and USDC. It is also possible to open a fiat-based account on Brighty, such as EUR.

: Fiat and cryptocurrency accounts enable users to manage their funds. Available cryptocurrencies include, among others, BTC, ETH, ADA, XTZ, USDT, and USDC. It is also possible to open a fiat-based account on Brighty, such as EUR. Transfers : Transfers have become effortless through bank transactions made with SEPA and SWIFT for fiat-based transactions. There's also the possibility of sending and receiving money fee-free through in-app transfers on Brighty.

: Transfers have become effortless through bank transactions made with SEPA and SWIFT for fiat-based transactions. There's also the possibility of sending and receiving money fee-free through in-app transfers on Brighty. Exchange: The app provides instant currency exchanges between accounts, be it fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat, or even pegged currencies at a 1:1 rate.

The app provides instant currency exchanges between accounts, be it fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat, or even pegged currencies at a 1:1 rate. Payment Cards : Virtual and physical debit Visa cards linked to both fiat and crypto accounts for in-store, online, and contactless use.

: Virtual and physical debit Visa cards linked to both fiat and crypto accounts for in-store, online, and contactless use. Earning Cards: The same payment cards, but better. The cards linked to stablecoin accounts such as USDT and USDC will receive up to 5% APY paid daily. The earning rate will depend on the user’s subscription plan.

The same payment cards, but better. The cards linked to stablecoin accounts such as USDT and USDC will receive up to 5% APY paid daily. The earning rate will depend on the user’s subscription plan. Earning Vaults: The app provides earning vaults with up to 10% APY for cryptocurrencies such as ETH, ADA, XTZ, USDT, and USDC. EURT and EURA are also available. The Earnings Card and Earning Vaults are some of the key innovations at the core of the Brighty App ecosystem. It creates a central place for users to maximize the potential of their assets in a consistent and reliable manner.

Users can expect higher yields from those pools compared to conventional interest rates. The current APY rate on vaults is up to 10%, making it easy to outperform inflation in most countries. Rewards generation works on a daily basis.

About Brighty

Brighty is an all-in-one finance app that simplifies the way people manage their money. With Brighty users can pay anywhere, send money instantly, earn automatically and manage their funds - all in both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Brighty also offers virtual and physical payment cards, special yield-generating earning vaults and many other great features to make their life easier.

As a fully regulated enterprise, Brighty holds a license for crypto exchanges and a license to act as a custodian of digital assets.

Being a member of the Financial Services Standards Association (VQF), Brighty in Switzerland follows strict quality and professional criteria. This ensures customers can rely on a trustworthy and safe financial service.

Anyone interested in discovering Brighty may get the details on the official website or visit the social links below.

Legal Disclaimer:

