CHEERS Telepathy AI Multimodal Application Upgraded, Supporting Overseas Users

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, announced today that CHEERS Telepathy has been comprehensively upgraded to Ver. 2.3 in multiple modes, with more powerful applications and capable of supporting overseas users in the United States and Asia Pacific.

The brand-new interactive function allows ordinary users to easily access AI applications with just one touch, to create live images, where any photo could be animated to talk and interact with users. CHEERS Telepathy is now supporting users in 12 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

In addition, CHEERS Telepathy has also undergone powerful functional upgrades in the following five areas, including,

1. Text-to-Image: enhance Chinese semantic parsing ability, and improve image quality and detail representation.

2. Text-to-Video: optimize the dynamic effects of video generation to enhance the visual experience.

3. AI Image Expansion: AI expansion capabilities have been upgraded, making seamless expansion more flexible.

4. Sketch Rendering: improve sketch rendering effects and enhance product rendering capabilities.

5. AI Repair: the upgrading of AI high-definition repair effect makes the polishing and processing of images and videos more refined and efficient. The improvement of this technology can not only better restore old, damaged, or low-resolution images to significantly enhance their quality, but also provide stronger support for professional image processing and video production.

With continuous breakthroughs and progress in the underlying technology of Cheer Holding’s large models, CHEERS Telepathy has achieved major development at the application level. Its rich, diverse, and realistic effects bring unprecedented experiences to more users around the world.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.



Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as AI-powered content creation platform CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Lifestyle, CHEERS e-Mall, Yaoshi TTX, CheerReal, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, Digital Innovation Research Institute, AI-animated short drama series, CHEERS video matrix, IP short video matrix, variety show series, CHEERS Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.



With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.



For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.



Safe Harbor Statement



Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2023, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.



