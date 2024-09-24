Double the Goodness: El Pollo Loco Celebrates National Quesadilla Day with an Exclusive BOGO Offer

Your cheesy cravings deserve an encore! Loco Reward Members enjoy twice the flavor on September 25th and 26th, 2024

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is celebrating National Quesadilla Day (9/25) with an exclusive buy one get one FREE offer for its Loco Rewards members. But that’s not all; Loco Rewards Members have two days to buy the chain's delicious fan-favorite Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla and get a second one FREE on September 25th & 26th. This special, two-day offer combines El Pollo Loco 's signature fire-grilled chicken, fresh avocados, melty cheese, and mouthwatering flavors wrapped in a grilled quesadilla. Customers can easily take advantage of this deal in-store, online, or through the app.

“National Quesadilla Day is the perfect excuse to treat our Loco Rewards members to a fan-favorite,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Making it a two-day celebration is our way of saying 'thank you,' and we hope our customers celebrate with a delicious handheld meal that doesn't compromise flavor or convenience.”

This exclusive offer is only available to Loco Rewards Members on September 25th and 26th. Not a member yet? Signing up is free and easy through the El Pollo Loco app or our website . Members earn points with every purchase, receive special offers year-round, and get access to exclusive promotions like this National Quesadilla Day deal.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors, all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

