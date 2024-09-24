Café William announces voyage of largest sailing cargo ship in modern history, revolutionizing sustainable maritime transport

The 81-metre sailboat will transport beans from Santa Marta, Colombia to Québec this fall

SHERBROOKE, Quebec, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Café William, a Canadian company whose passion for good coffee extends beyond the cup, announced the inaugural voyage of a new sailing cargo ship, transporting the equivalent of 50 shipping containers of green coffee beans, including those from the ANEI cooperative in Colombia, to Québec. Joining forces with TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT), an organization that aims to decarbonize maritime transport through wind-powered sailing cargo ships, Café William will transport 10 times more beans than its trial voyage in December 2023 for the company’s Wind Series and other sustainable-focused offerings. As the first TOWT voyage to Canada and the biggest sailing cargo ship of the 21st century, this marks a new era for maritime transport.



"We’re thrilled to partner with TOWT to fulfill our mission of acting beyond the cup and set a precedent for other players in the sector," says Serge Picard, Chief Innovation and Commercial Officer of Café William. "It was vital for us to find an alternative method of transporting coffee, which largely depends on fossil-fuel cargo ships. Our first voyage proved that we could use sail power to bring beans to Canada but this, much larger boat, will allow us to sustain operations and move toward zero-emission coffee," he adds.

“Maritime transport is closely linked to some of the world’s largest crises – geopolitical, energy and environmental,” says Guillaume Le Grand, Co-founder and CEO of TOWT. “Our goal is to revolutionize the industry with an offer that is ultimately as fast as fossil fuel merchant ships, and we’re doing just that with the inaugural voyage of our first TOWT sailing cargo ship. We’re happy to work with businesses like Café William to not only meet customer demand for products transported in a decarbonized way but also to have a long-lasting positive impact on two of the world’s largest industries – transportation and coffee.”

A portion of the beans aboard the TOWT come from the ANEI cooperative, an organization that aims to rebuild and strengthen Colombia’s Indigenous communities, culture and economic resilience. Coffee beans from the ANEI cooperative have been certified organic and Fairtrade for over 10 years.

Café William is one of the country’s leading organic and Fairtrade coffee importers. Fairtrade-certified coffee beans come from farms where the farmers are provided with fair compensation and the support they need to maintain sustainable livelihoods. Organic coffee beans are produced in a balanced ecosystem free of chemicals and pesticides.

"The partnership between the ANEI cooperative and Café William is a perfect example of what Fairtrade is all about – fostering thriving relationships between business and coffee-growing communities that lead to positive change for people and the planet," says Julie Francoeur, CEO, of Fairtrade Canada.

Upon arrival in Canada, the beans will be roasted at Café William’s factory in Québec, which is home to the world’s first 100 per cent electric industrial coffee roaster. The roaster boasts an annual capacity of 20 million pounds of coffee and is expected to avoid approximately 800 tonnes in CO2 equivalent emissions each year when compared to the company’s previous methods.

This November, coffee lovers will be able to enjoy the limited edition Wind Series, featuring beans from the ANEI cooperative at Costco stores in Canada. They can also enjoy the company’s sustainable collection on the Café William website and at participating retailers, in 300 g formats.

About Café William

Café William is a Canadian company whose passion for good coffee extends beyond the cup. Operating out of Sherbrooke, Quebec since 1988, the roaster offers a portfolio of organic and fairtrade coffee, renowned for its quality, affordability and most importantly, its low environmental impact. Visit cafewilliam.com for more information.

Follow Café William on social media:

Instagram: @cafewilliam

Facebook: Café William

LinkedIn: Café William

About TOWT:

Founded in 2011 by Guillaume Le Grand and Diana Mesa, TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) is today the leading French sail cargo carrier. TOWT has been operating for 13 years in sail cargo transport and has already led 70 expeditions and chartered 20 vessels. The company has transported more than 2 million products and now aims to scale up to an industrial level by building a first generation of high-tech and innovative sailing cargo ships while investing in R&D for new rigging, or in port operations.

About Fairtrade Canada

Fairtrade Canada is the Canadian member of Fairtrade International, the most recognized and most trusted ethical label globally. We are a national, non-profit organization and independent certifier that supports, promotes and advocates for fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers disadvantaged by unfair global trade structures. Fairtrade represents better prices, decent working conditions and fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers. We work with farmers and workers to get a better deal so they can strengthen their businesses and communities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/885faa8e-0832-4dc8-988e-9d0d61c6dc9c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d0c13b-c96f-4357-b941-df660a67ca05

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Fanny Laurin Fanny.laurin@citoyen.com

Limited Edition Wind Series, featuring beans from the ANEI cooperative Limited Edition Wind Series, featuring beans from the ANEI cooperative TOWT sailing cargo ship TOWT sailing cargo ship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.