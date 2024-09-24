Tilray Brands Leverages Hemp and Beverage Scale to Launch Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Drinks in Key Markets Across the United States





NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), through its newly formed Tilray Alternative Beverages business unit, unveils its portfolio of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (HDD9) beverages to launch in key markets across the U.S., beginning in October 2024. Tilray’s lineup of HDD9 drinks include premium mocktails, seltzers and sparkling drinks made with high-quality hemp extracts and ingredients that provide consumers with a familiar, convenient, and delicious way to relax and unwind.

Tilray Brands is a leader in the cannabis, hemp, and beverage industries, driving innovation and paving the way for a new era of consumer products. With the leading branded hemp food business in North America and the 5th largest craft beer business in the U.S., Tilray’s team of hemp and beverage experts have conducted extensive research and product testing to develop a portfolio of HDD9 brands and products that meet the Company’s high standards for quality, safety, and experience.

As consumers seek out new and alternative adult beverages, Tilray is strategically entering the growing HDD9 beverage category in the U.S. market with a consumer-centric model that targets different occasions across various consumer audiences and price segments. Tilray’s inaugural portfolio of HDD9 brands includes 420 Fizz, Herb & Bloom, Fizzy Jane’s, and Happy Flower. Additionally, Tilray plans to introduce other HDD9 brands and product categories later this year.

420 Fizz is a sleek and modern brand built off Tilray’s iconic 420 beverage platform. Enhanced with 5mg HDD9 per can, 420 Fizz is an exciting new seltzer with a refreshing taste.

Herb & Bloom, a super-premium mocktail, offers a unique way to experience timeless classics with its harmonious blend of refreshing fruit notes infused with 5mg HDD9 per can. Each drink is crafted for a smooth and balanced experience, resulting in a delicious taste. Welcome to a world blooming with possibilities.

Fizzy Jane's is a light and delicious seltzer with 5mg HDD9 per can and three classic flavors Blackberry, Blood Orange and Vanilla. A nostalgic brand created for the curious consumer.

Happy Flower is inspired by classic cocktails, with a citrusy Margarita, a juicy Strawberry Daiquiri, and a bubbly and fruity Peach Bellini. Each Happy Flower cocktail contains 5mg HDD9 THC per 12oz. can and provides a new way for consumers to relax and unwind in a format that’s familiar, convenient, and delicious. Tilray will launch Happy Flower in partnership with Emergent Beverage in the Texas and Louisiana markets.

Tilray's portfolio of HDD9 beverages offers consumers carefully formulated products for a smooth and balanced experience, providing a new and responsible way to enjoy adult alternative products. This initial offering is just the beginning of Tilray's strategic approach to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative adult beverages and the HDD9 beverage market. 21+ only. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under U.S. and Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market opportunities and regulatory risks for HDD9 beverage products, and expected sales, distribution, margin, price and revenue generation projections; consumer sentiment regarding HDD9 beverage products; and Tilray’s strategy and anticipated offerings within the HDD9 beverage product segment. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to Tilray or that Tilray deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR and in Tilray’s Canadian securities filings. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication, and, while Tilray believes that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements or forward-looking information as predictions of future events and Tilray does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact: news@tilray.com

Investor Contact: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7eca11c-7e92-4720-9bfe-d9514de7c336

HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-9 THC DRINKS Tilray's portfolio of HDD9 beverages offers consumers carefully formulated products for a smooth and balanced experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.