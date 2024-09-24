The Awareness Group (TAG) Outlines Unique Growth Strategy For Commercial and Residential Solar Development Financing and Projects

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awareness Group (OTC: FHLD) (“TAG”), an emerging leader in the alternative energy space, today outlined its growth strategy consisting of organic growth through the TAG GRID - The Alternative Energy Solutions Network combined with synergistic alternative energy crypto, blockchain and marketplaces and a complementary corporate development strategy focused on mergers and acquisitions.

“The TAG GRID, a unique growth platform for the industry that is the heart of our organic growth strategy, is the evolution of the model that drove over $300 million in revenue at my two prior public ventures,” said Pablo Diaz, CEO of TAG. “The TAG GRID provides us with a broad, differentiated moat that puts us at the center of a national network of solar sales organizations, project funding via a simple, robust technology platform and industry-leading lending solutions for both commercial and residential projects, materials procurement for all TAG-funded projects, a national network of sales dealers and installation solutions through our national network of commercial and residential solar construction and installation contractors.”

“Encompassed in The TAG GRID will be our crypto and blockchain incentive programs. We will provide more information on these assets over time, but our incentive programs will enable network members and end customers to further benefit financially through the TAG GRID. For example, we plan to introduce a program where customers can earn specialized coins for the energy production from their solar systems. Additionally, by using blockchain technology, we will soon enable owners of solar systems and TAG GRID participants to sell their generated energy to other users, bringing in the best returns possible for their solar energy generation.”





Corporate Development

Diaz continued: “The final piece to our growth strategy is M&A. We acquired five companies to form our foundational assets, which are now plugged into the TAG GRID – a licensed solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction); Candela Coin/RexCoin; Southwest Financial (now TAG Financial Services), which brings institutional funding for TAG backed projects; and Manicorn Productions, a lead gen platform with access to 10’s of millions of potential customers. The TAG team also helps its acquisitions with strategic growth and operational planning to drive future success for all parties.”

TAG’s M&A strategy identifies strategic assets or companies it believes can enhance the TAG GRID or provide unique technologies. TAG structures acquisitions by purchasing a controlling interest upfront and then acquires the remainder based on a pre-determined EBITDA multiple within the next 12 months.”

TAG Acquisition Criteria:

A successful company that has hit a plateau;

Owner looking for a growth partner;

Each acquisition has to bring strategic growth benefits to the TAG GRID;

TAG’s proprietary growth platforms need to be able to create 3-5X growth;

All executives must stay on for a minimum of 18 months and contribute a minimum of 15 hours a week to the corporate effort;

All executives/staff must be on payroll through one of TAG’s companies.

Benefits of being acquired by TAG:

Strategic Planning to help identify growth opportunities;

Strategic Capital to help finance growth initiatives;

Operational Expertise for scaling the business;

Technology to create productivity and efficiencies;

Sales and Lead Generation to drive revenue.



About TAG

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group (TAG). We are building the TAG GRID, a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential customers. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from fintech for national residential and commercial project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth, complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners, and current and prospective investors. For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAG Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

