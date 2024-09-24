Self-Driving Truck Market: $13.1 billion to $41.2 billion Growth Forecast, {2025-2035} | says Allied Market Research

Self-Driving Truck Market Growth

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Self-Driving Truck Market ," The self-driving truck market size was valued at $13.1 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $41.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2035.

A self-driving truck, or autonomous truck, is one that supports the driver while also making decisions and navigating itself out of uncertain situations. Self-driving truck refers to autonomous driving technologies in trucks that allow them to run without human intervention by combining sensors, software, and advanced control systems. Technology is utilized in logistics and transportation to address issues such as driver shortages and to eliminate human errors that might result in road casualties. Self-driving trucks are also utilized to transport goods and commodities to a storage facility from an excavation site in a mine or an unloading zone at a port.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The global self-driving truck market is driven by factors such as development of intelligent transport system, growth of connected infrastructure and improved safety coupled with reduction in traffic congestion. However, rise security and privacy concerns, and software failures associated with automotive sensors are hampering the growth of the self-driving truck market. On the contrary, decongestion of traffic, and supportive government regulation is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the self-driving truck market during the forecast period.Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous truck will be installed with a wider range of sensors such as LiDAR, RADAR, camera, GPS among others. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help a vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating chances of accidents.Autonomous vehicles can also help reduce traffic congestion. On the basis of a study by University of Illinois, it was proved that one autonomous vehicle stuck in traffic congestion with 20 other human driven vehicles can ease the congestion by controlling the pace of the vehicle. Fuel consumption also reduces with use of autonomous vehicles as fuel use increases when the vehicle slows down. Thus, reduction in traffic congestion and improved fuel efficiency due to self-driving trucks are expected to boost the growth of the self-driving truck market across the globe

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣 2025 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙩𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙮 2035.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the hardware segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self-driving truck market revenue , as there are numerous companies that provide hardware for self-driving cars and trucks. However, the software segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment the major CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, as it connects or integrates the self-driving truck's hardware so it can perform its job efficiently. The firms are jointly working to provide efficient and reliable software. The firms are jointly working to provide efficient and reliable software.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 1 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣 2025 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 5 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙮 2035.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the level 1 segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global self-driving truck market revenue, as most of the technology such as cruise control is already present and the technology is implemented in most of the vehicles including trucks. However, the level 5 is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period, due to development of intelligent transport system and the fast-growing connected infrastructure that will support the level 5 autonomous technology. For instance, in April 2023, Chennai, India, Greater Chennai Corporation with collaboration with other organizations has initiated the intelligent transport system project. The initiation of intelligent transport system projects is expected to give support to the level 5 autonomy in the self-driving truck market.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙙𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the electric transmission segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global self-driving truck market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The electric vehicles are also used for the transportation of goods and materials. For instance, in April 2023, Einride an electric self-driving truck technology provider enters in the UK market and partnered with PepsiCo to offers its autonomous solution. The development shows the interest of consumer goods firm towards the electric self-driving trucks, thus creating demand for the self-driving truck technology in the market.𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 2025 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝑳𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑨 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒃𝒚 2035𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the global self-driving truck market revenue, due to the presence of major self-driving companies in the region. However, LAMEA region held the major CAGR of 14.2% in 2035, due to the government support for the self-driving truck technology which attracts many firms who are developing and testing autonomous truck technology. For instance, in May 2023 Einride an electric self-driving truck technology provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE government to deploy its ecosystem across 550 kilometers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. The expansion of the private players such as Einride in the Middle-East shows the demand of autonomous technology in the region, which helps to grow the self-driving truck market.

𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨: -
Waabi
Aurora Innovation Inc.
PlusAI, Inc.
Kodiak Robotics, Inc.
Embark Trucks, Inc.
Einride
RRAI
TuSimple
Jiluo Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Torc Robotics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global self-driving truck market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

