Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceutical ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $53.28 billion in 2023 to $57.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing health awareness, aging population, preventive healthcare, lifestyle diseases, consumer preferences, government initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $80.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized nutrition, e-commerce growth, clean label demand, plant-based movement, immune health focus, mental wellness products.

Growth Driver Of The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The rising demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods is expected to propel the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market going forward. Probiotics and protein-rich foods refer to live microorganisms and foods with high protein content that have been shown to improve health when consumed or applied to the body. Nutraceutical ingredients boast essential proteins needed for the human body, thus, the demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods will also drive the need for nutraceutical ingredients.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aker Biomarine ASA, Alticor Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods Amba, Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone SA, Dow Jones Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, General Mills Inc., Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kellogg Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé SA, Novozymes A/S, Nutraceutix Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Roquette Freres SA, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM N.V., FMC Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the nutraceutical ingredients market are focused on developing new substance ranges such as excipients to provide solutions for moisture-sensitive nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients. Excipients are inert substances added to pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals to aid in manufacturing.

How Is The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates, Prebiotic, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, Other Product Types

2) By Health Benefits: Cognitive Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weigh Management, Other Health Benefits

3) By Form: Dry, liquid

4) By Application: Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Definition

Nutraceutical ingredients refer to ingredients derived from animal, microbial, plant, and synthetic sources and provide health benefits by adding primary nutritional value and functional benefits.

The product types of nutraceutical ingredients are vitamins, proteins, amino acids, probiotics, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers, specialty carbohydrates, prebiotics, phytochemical and plant extracts, and others. Vitamins are organic substances that can be classified as either fat or water-soluble. The various health benefits involved are cognitive health, gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management, and others that are available in dry and liquid form and used for food, beverages, personal care, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global nutraceutical ingredients market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nutraceutical ingredients market size, nutraceutical ingredients market drivers and trends and nutraceutical ingredients market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

