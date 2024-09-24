Insurtech Market to Hit $158.99 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 32.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Insurtech Market " by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global insurtech industry was pegged at $9.41 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12738 Major determinants of the market growthRise in digitalization of business models, saturation of the insurance industry, and growth and consolidation of internet technologies have boosted the growth of the global insurtech market. However, privacy & transparency concerns and changes to legal & regulatory framework hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth in incorporation of new technologies and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the insurtech market due to sudden increase in need for insurance policies including health insurance, home insurance, and personal insurance among customers.The utilization of advanced technological solutions among insurance carriers increased across the globe during the pandemic to offer advanced tech-based services to customers. This increased the demand for insurtech solutions.The service segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2028By offering, the service segment would register the highest CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period, as it processes and improves effectiveness to meet customers demand. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global insurtech market, due to rise in implementation of solutions by insurance companies with excellent technology capabilities to enhance business operations.Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12738 The on-premise segment held the lion's shareBy deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global insurance market, as it offers full control over the whole infrastructure, including software & hardware. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 34.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to the need to reduce infrastructure investment and rise in investment in cloud technology.North America dominated the market in terms of revenueBy region, the global insurance market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, due to increased adoption of insurtech among insurance companies and surge in partnership of insurtech companies with traditional insurers. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption and investment in insurtech to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and improve claim settlement process in the region.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12738 Key market playersDamco GroupMajescoDXC Technology CompanyOutSystemsOscar InsuranceShift TechnologyQuantemplateWipro LimitedTrov Insurance Solutions, LLCZhongan InsuranceTop Trending Reports:Singapore Remittance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/singapore-remittance-market-A15896 Corporate Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-lending-market-A12960 Loan Management Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loan-management-software-market-A08185 Insurance Aggregators Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-aggregators-market-A31712 Online Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-insurance-market-A31675 Loan Servicing Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loan-servicing-software-market-A19434 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 