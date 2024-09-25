Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.10 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scrap gold recycling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.50 billion in 2023 to $14.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fluctuating gold prices, increase in environmental regulations, rise in economic downturns fostering recycling incentives, growth in electronic waste generation, rise in corporate sustainability initiatives, and surge in consumer awareness of ethical sourcing practices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The scrap gold recycling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving consumer preferences towards sustainable products, increasing regulatory push towards responsible sourcing, increasing electronic waste volumes, increasing industrial applications using gold, increasing volatility in gold prices, and expanding awareness of environmental impacts among businesses.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18459&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Scrap Gold Recycling Market

The rise in gold prices is expected to propel the growth of the scrap gold recycling market going forward. The increase in gold prices is attributed to economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, fluctuating currency values, and increased demand for safe-haven assets among investors. The rise in gold prices incentivizes scrap gold recycling by making it more profitable for individuals and businesses to recycle and sell their gold, increasing the supply of recycled gold in the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scrap-gold-recycling-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Glencore plc, Rio Tinto Group, Umicore N.V., Aurubis AG, Teck Resources Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Boliden AB, Dillon Gage Inc., Elemetal LLC, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining Inc., Gannon & Scott, United Precious Metal Refining Inc., David H. Fell & Company Inc., RPM Industries LLC, Garfield Refining, Gold Refiners LLC, Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc., Arch Enterprises Inc., Manhattan Gold & Silver, Northern Refineries Inc., Geib Refining Corporation, Republic Metals Corporation, Aurum Metals, Doral Refining Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Size?

Major companies operating in the scrap gold recycling market are focusing on adopting innovative approaches, such as the mass balance approach, to verify claims of recycled content. The mass balance approach is used to trace and certify the proportion of recycled or sustainably sourced materials in a product or process. It ensures that the amount of recycled content used corresponds to the amount of recycled material inputted into the system, providing transparency and accountability for sustainability claims.

How Is The Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Segmented?

1) By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques

2) By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling

3) By Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Scrap Gold Recycling Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Scrap Gold Recycling Market Definition

Scrap gold recycling is the process of collecting, refining, and reusing gold from discarded or unwanted items. This process involves melting the gold-containing materials, purifying the gold, and repurposing it into new products. Recycling scrap gold helps conserve natural resources, reduces environmental impact, and provides a cost-effective source of precious metal for various industries.

Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global scrap gold recycling market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on scrap gold recycling market size, scrap gold recycling market drivers and trends, scrap gold recycling market major players and scrap gold recycling market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gold Ore Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gold-ore-global-market-report

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-recycling-services-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.