Statement by Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman at the SOTF Interactive Dialogue on “The Future Starts Now: Enhancing The Global System For Current And Future Generations”, 23 September 2024

1. Thank you very much Excellencies, The focus of this dialogue session – enhancing the global system for current and future generations – asks a very simple question: how can we do better?

2. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a dangerous world today. Major challenges like climate change, pandemics and the risks of digital technology cast a long shadow over the world that we and our future generations will live in.

3. Given the volatility of changes these days, all governments need to be agile and nimble to be able to address these challenges and ensure that we continue to build a better world for future generations. Allow me to make three suggestions.

4. First, the need to include anticipatory planning and foresight into our policy work has never been greater. As the velocity of change increases, the complexity of problems, frequency of strategic shocks, and amplitude of their impacts seem to be increasing. We have seen this rapidly unfolding in the past few years in how climate change is affecting other ecosystems like the oceans; how technology is shaping markets, societies and human behaviour; how conflicts and geopolitical tensions are disrupting and reconfiguring supply chains. As a small and open country that is easily buffeted by external trends and forces, Singapore has sought to incorporate a long-term vision into our policy planning. This is why Singapore established a Centre for Strategic Futures (CSF), situated under our Prime Minister’s Office, to serve as the focal point of Singapore’s futures-related work and facilitate our whole-of-government thinking on key strategic issues to chart our next steps in a forward-looking and adaptable way.

5. Second, to build a better world for future generations, we also need to engage our peoples, including the youth. We need to understand their aspirations and forge an inclusive vision that we can work towards collectively.

6. Third, we must continue to uphold an inclusive multilateral system that is based on the rule of law and the UN Charter. This remains the necessary precondition for the effective international cooperation required to tackle the major challenges of today and tomorrow. To secure our collective future, we need all countries, big or small, to work together to keep the world open and interconnected, to engender a global commitment to the common good, and to reject zero-sum approaches. Singapore will continue to do our part and contribute to international cooperation in areas from the oceans to digital issues within this vital framework.

7. Excellencies, Singapore welcomes the Declaration on Future Generations, which contains critical elements to build a multilateral system that is strong, effective and fit to safeguard the interests of our current and future generations. Singapore looks forward to working with fellow member states to implement this Declaration, and to build a brighter, better future, for our people today and the generations of tomorrow.

8. Thank you.

