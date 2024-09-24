The 2024 China·Kaili Sour Soup Industry Development Conference brings cooperation opportunities and economic development to Qiandongnan

KAILI, China, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 China·Kaili Sour Soup Industry Development Conference kicked off on September 22nd. Leaders of the China Cuisine Association and other cuisine associations across the country, along with representatives from the food industry and sour soup enterprises, as well as chefs specializing in various styles of cuisine gathered in Kaili to witness the significant moment and explore cooperation opportunities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Kaili sour soup is known as an iconic and flavorful delicacy with a history of over a thousand years in Qiandongnan, southwest China. In recent years, the Kaili sour soup industry has rapidly developed with the support of policies and technologies. In 2023, the total output of the sour soup industry in Kaili accounted for 35% of the total output of the entire prefecture. Currently, the planting area for the ingredients of sour soup in Kaili and surrounding areas remains around 16,474 acres. There are 65 registered trademarks for Kaili sour soup and 137 varieties of sour soup products on the market, attracting attention from numerous enterprises and investors.

During the opening ceremony of the conference, which was held by the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, representatives from 25 enterprises signed agreements with a total investment of 1.6 billion yuan, covering fields from technology research and development to market expansion. The signing has injected vitality into the development of the Kaili sour soup industry.

"We are planning to establish a research and development project here, considering that Kaili is the home to sour soup. This will increase the variety of our sour soup products and promote Kaili sour soup through our channels," said Sun Hongchun, the legal representative of Fanjia Foods (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.

During the conference, the Opening Ceremony of the China Kaili Sour Soup Industry Development Co-construction Base was held, marking the official launch of an important platform for the scaled, standardized, and branded development of the Kaili sour soup industry.

The conference also featured a series of activities, including an ethnic parade and the National Competition for the Application of Kaili Sour Soup in Cultural Tourism Cuisine.

"The contestants come from all over the country. They are required to cook their specialties and designated dishes that highlight the characteristics of Kaili sour soup," said Li Xingguang, the head judge of the competition.

The conference serves as a platform for exchange and cooperation, showcasing the industrial strength, regional characteristics, and cultural connotations of Kaili sour soup. By linking the industry with commerce and using the market to drive brand development, the innovative and vigorous growth in the development of Kaili sour soup industry, as well as the brand of China's Capital of Sour Soup Cuisine, has been greatly promoted, fostering high-quality economic development in Qiandongnan.

Source: Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province

Contact: Ms. Li Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.