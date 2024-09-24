West Red Lake Gold Intersects 49.39 g/t Au over 4.48m and 18.46 g/t Au over 11.2m at South Austin – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.



The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces (“oz”) grading 8.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t Au.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of South Austin to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, which is expected to commence in 2025. The Company expects to complete a pre-feasibility study outlining its restart plans in Q4.

SOUTH AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-08-4447-035 Intersected 4.48m @ 49.39 g/t Au , from 114.91m to 119.39m, Including 2.5m @ 76.51 g/t Au , from 116.0m to 118.5m.



Intersected , from 114.91m to 119.39m, Including , from 116.0m to 118.5m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-025 Intersected 11.2m @ 18.46 g/t Au , from 106.0m to 117.2m, Including 4m @ 34.41 g/t Au , from 107m to 111m, Also including 0.5m @ 10.21 g/t Au , from 113.0m to 113.5m, Also including 1.5m @ 32.13 g/t Au , from 114.5m to 116.0m.



Intersected , from 106.0m to 117.2m, Including , from 107m to 111m, Also including , from 113.0m to 113.5m, Also including , from 114.5m to 116.0m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-033 Intersected 1.74m @ 74.92 g/t Au , from 100.26m to 102.00m.



Intersected , from 100.26m to 102.00m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-028 Intersected 4m @ 20.63 g/t Au , from 118.5m to 122.5m, Including 0.7m @ 95.59 g/t Au , from 120.3m to 121.0m.



Intersected , from 118.5m to 122.5m, Including , from 120.3m to 121.0m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-019 Intersected 6.3m @ 12.38 g/t Au , from 105.0m to 111.3m, Including 1m @ 31.39 g/t Au , from 106m to 107m, Also including 2m @ 17.19 g/t Au , from 108m to 110m.



Intersected , from 105.0m to 111.3m, Including , from 106m to 107m, Also including , from 108m to 110m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-014 Intersected 3.3m @ 15.69 g/t Au , from 74.05m to 77.35m, Including 0.8m @ 39.93 g/t Au , from 75.0m to 75.8m, Also including 0.5m @ 19.43 g/t Au , from 76.85m to 77.35m.



Intersected , from 74.05m to 77.35m, Including , from 75.0m to 75.8m, Also including , from 76.85m to 77.35m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-016 Intersected 5m @ 9.16 g/t Au , from 89m to 94m, Including 1m @ 35.00 g/t Au , from 89m to 90m.



Intersected , from 89m to 94m, Including , from 89m to 90m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-023 Intersected 2.2m @ 19.05 g/t Au , from 111.7m to 113.9m, Including 1.65m @ 22.77 g/t Au , from 112.25m to 113.90m.



Intersected , from 111.7m to 113.9m, Including , from 112.25m to 113.90m. Hole MM24D-08-4447-020 Intersected 6.5m @ 6.19 g/t Au, from 105.0m to 111.5m, Including 0.5m @ 21.81 g/t Au, from 110.5m to 111.0m.



Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “The team is doing a fantastic job advancing the definition drilling program at Madsen that is essential for developing an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the mine restart plan and our goal of getting Madsen back into production by H2 2025. The intercepts out of South Austin highlighted in this update are right on par with the exceptional results out of the Austin and McVeigh zones that have been announced over the last month. This consistency and quality between different mineral zones help to demonstrate the potential we see within the entirety of the Madsen deposit.”

Plan maps and section for the Austin and McVeigh drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 8. To see these drill holes in the context of a 3-dimensional model of the Madsen project mineral resource, click here. https://vrify.com/editor/decks/16990

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM24D-08-4447-001 South Austin

101.09 105.00 3.91 7.08 Incl. 102.00 103.00 1.00 13.25 AND South Austin

114.00 117.60 3.60 7.76 Incl. 116.00 117.00 1.00 17.67 MM24D-08-4447-002 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-003 South Austin

108.00 110.87 2.87 6.65 Incl. 109.40 109.95 0.55 12.86 MM24D-08-4447-004 South Austin

85.04 87.00 1.96 5.81 Incl. 86.00 87.00 1.00 10.64 AND South Austin

96.00 97.50 1.50 5.76 Incl. 96.00 96.52 0.52 11.38 MM24D-08-4447-005 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-006 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-007 South Austin 110.00 111.00 1.00 3.17 MM24D-08-4447-008 South Austin 93.00 94.00 1.00 4.86 MM24D-08-4447-009 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-010 South Austin 91.00 92.00 1.00 4.67 MM24D-08-4447-011 South Austin 102.69 104.00 1.31 5.91 MM24D-08-4447-012 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-013 South Austin 94.00 97.00 3.00 3.42 AND South Austin 103.70 105.10 1.40 20.28 MM24D-08-4447-014 South Austin

74.05 77.35 3.30 15.69 Incl. 75.00 75.80 0.80 39.93 Also Incl. 76.85 77.35 0.50 19.43 MM24D-08-4447-015 South Austin 109.00 109.70 0.70 3.62 MM24D-08-4447-016 South Austin

89.00 94.00 5.00 9.16 Incl. 89.00 90.00 1.00 35.00 MM24D-08-4447-017 South Austin 77.00 79.85 2.85 3.71 AND South Austin 88.00 89.00 1.00 3.24 MM24D-08-4447-018 South Austin 107.00 109.00 2.00 3.82 MM24D-08-4447-019 South Austin

105.00 111.30 6.30 12.38 Incl. 106.00 107.00 1.00 31.39 Also Incl. 108.00 110.00 2.00 17.19 MM24D-08-4447-020 South Austin 93.45 96.00 2.55 3.42 AND South Austin



105.00 111.50 6.50 6.19 Incl. 110.50 111.00 0.50 21.81 AND South Austin 112.00 113.00 1.00 3.63 MM24D-08-4447-021 South Austin 98.00 100.00 2.00 3.36 MM24D-08-4447-022 South Austin 98.00 98.50 0.50 20.77 AND South Austin 102.00 102.60 0.60 29.57 MM24D-08-4447-023 South Austin

111.70 113.90 2.20 19.05 Incl. 112.25 113.90 1.65 22.77 MM24D-08-4447-024 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-025 South Austin

106.00 117.20 11.20 18.46 Incl. 107.00 111.00 4.00 34.41 Also Incl. 113.00 113.50 0.50 10.21 Also Incl. 114.50 116.00 1.50 32.13 MM24D-08-4447-026 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-027 South Austin 114.00 114.80 0.80 3.82 AND South Austin 125.90 126.40 0.50 8.40 MM24D-08-4447-028 South Austin

118.50 122.50 4.00 20.63 Incl. 120.30 121.00 0.70 95.59 MM24D-08-4447-029 South Austin 120.25 124.00 3.75 3.06 AND South Austin 125.95 128.00 2.05 3.53 MM24D-08-4447-030 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-031 South Austin 95.00 96.80 1.80 16.06 MM24D-08-4447-032 South Austin 88.95 89.80 0.85 3.50 AND South Austin 91.45 94.00 2.55 3.47 MM24D-08-4447-033 South Austin 100.26 102.00 1.74 74.92 MM24D-08-4447-034 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-08-4447-035 South Austin

114.91 119.39 4.48 49.39 Incl. 116.00 118.50 2.50 76.51

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM24D-08-4447-001 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 50.6 125 -24 MM24D-08-4447-002 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 83.0 136 -18 MM24D-08-4447-003 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 88.8 138 -26 MM24D-08-4447-004 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 81.0 139 -17 MM24D-08-4447-005 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 95.1 139 -31 MM24D-08-4447-006 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 75.2 141 -18 MM24D-08-4447-007 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 111.0 143 -24 MM24D-08-4447-008 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 100.3 146 -10 MM24D-08-4447-009 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 105.0 146 -17 MM24D-08-4447-010 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 102.3 147 -6 MM24D-08-4447-011 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 111.0 147 -14 MM24D-08-4447-012 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 81.0 149 -23 MM24D-08-4447-013 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 90.0 148 -13 MM24D-08-4447-014 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 75.0 151 -7 MM24D-08-4447-015 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 57.0 151 -16 MM24D-08-4447-016 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 66.0 155 -11 MM24D-08-4447-017 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 60.0 155 -7 MM24D-08-4447-018 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 90.0 155 -25 MM24D-08-4447-019 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 63.0 155 -16 MM24D-08-4447-020 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 72.0 160 -13 MM24D-08-4447-021 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 78.0 160 -9 MM24D-08-4447-022 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 84.0 162 -20 MM24D-08-4447-023 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 66.0 162 -24 MM24D-08-4447-024 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 72.0 163 -10 MM24D-08-4447-025 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 66.0 163 -15 MM24D-08-4447-026 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 63.0 167 -21 MM24D-08-4447-027 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 75.0 167 -16 MM24D-08-4447-028 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 66.0 169 -26 MM24D-08-4447-029 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 63.0 173 -8 MM24D-08-4447-030 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 75.0 173 -25 MM24D-08-4447-031 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 75.0 173 -21 MM24D-08-4447-032 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 85.0 173 -15 MM24D-08-4447-033 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 72.0 173 -19 MM24D-08-4447-034 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 66.0 171 -18 MM24D-08-4447-035 South Austin 435513 5646365 9 69.0 171 -24

DISCUSSION

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2024.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/september-24th-news-release-maps/





FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 08-4447 Drill Bay in the South Austin Zone.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





FIGURE 2. South Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-001 through -035.[1]

FIGURE 3. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-001 through -007.[1] Holes -002 through -007 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 4. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-008 through -012.[1] Holes -008, -009, -011 and --012 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 5. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-013 through -016.[1] Holes -013, -015 and -016 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 6. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-017 through -021.[1] Holes -018 through -021 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 7. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-022 through -028.[1] Hole -025 broke into a historic stope.

FIGURE 8. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-08-4447-029 through -035.[1] Holes -033 and -034 broke into historic stopes.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

The Company also announces the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) in accordance with the Company’s restricted share unit, performance share unit, and deferred share unit compensation plan. Certain Officers and employees of the Company were granted an aggregate of 450,000 RSUs which will vest over three years in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. The grant of RSUs is subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





