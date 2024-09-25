Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The perishable goods sea transportation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perishable goods sea transportation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.93 billion in 2023 to $2.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of supply chains, increased demand for fresh and frozen foods, stringent quality and safety standards, rise in consumption of exotic foods, government initiatives supporting export, growing importance of cold chain logistics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The perishable goods sea transportation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving consumer preferences for freshness, expansion of emerging markets, introduction of advanced packaging solutions, global efforts to reduce food waste, rising demand for organic and locally sourced products

Growth Driver Of The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market

The rising demand for processed food across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the perishable goods sea transportation market forward. Processed foods refer to any foods that have been altered in some way during preparation from their natural states, such as being washed, heated, pasteurized, canned, cooked, frozen, dried, dehydrated, mixed, baked, or packaged. Perishable goods sea transportation is used to transport processed food in refrigerated ships that are fully equipped with air circulation systems to ensure the freshness of the food.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Trends?

Key players in the market include A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Orient Overseas Container Line, Schenker AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Swift Transportation, CRST International, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay & Bay Transfer Co. Inc., COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., Amigo Logistics, Shoolin Shipping Services (I) Pvt Ltd., All India Frozen Food Carrier, Ashwini Transport Company, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Seatrade Reefer Chartering NV, Seaboard Marine Ltd., Swire Pacific Cold Storage Ltd., Interocean Management Corporation, United Arab Shipping Company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Crowley Maritime Corporation, Hamburg Sud, Mediterranean Shipping Company.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the perishable goods sea transportation market are developing advanced technologies such as freight movement technology to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Freight movement technology refers to the application of advanced technological solutions and systems to enhance the efficiency, visibility, and management of the transportation of goods and cargo across the supply chain.

How Is The Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Domestic Transportation, Outbound Transportation

2) By Order Type: Export, Import

3) By Application: Meat Chicken, Fish And Shellfish, Vegetables And Fruits, Bread Candy And Snacks, Dairy Products And Frozen Desserts, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Definition

Perishable goods sea transportation refers to the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods by sea in refrigerated ships outfitted with proper air circulation systems and temperature-controlled intermodal cargo containers.

The two major types of sea transportation for perishable goods are domestic transportation and outbound transportation. Domestic transportation refers to the transportation of perishable goods within the national borders of a country. By order type, perishable goods transportation is divided into export and import orders. These services are used to transport various perishable goods, such as meat, chicken, fish, shellfish, vegetables and fruits, bread, candy, and snacks, dairy products, frozen desserts, and other goods.

Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global perishable goods sea transportation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on perishable goods sea transportation market size, perishable goods sea transportation market drivers and trends, perishable goods sea transportation market major players and perishable goods sea transportation market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

