Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation firewall market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.62 billion in 2023 to $5.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to transition from traditional firewalls, rise of advanced threats, increased emphasis on application security, mobile and remote access security needs, evolving network complexity.

The next-generation firewall market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching 8.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in cyber threats complexity, remote workforce security needs, cloud migration and hybrid environments, zero trust architecture implementation, IoT device security.

The rise in demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is expected to propel the growth of the next-generation firewall market going forward. Cybersecurity solutions refer to the use of technologies, procedures and safeguards to defend against cyberattacks on systems, networks, programs, devices and data. A next-generation firewall belongs to the third generation of firewall technology and is used to address advanced security threats at the application level.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Solution Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Zscaler Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., SonicWall Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Hillstone Networks Co, Sangfor Technologies, Fortinet Inc., Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Untangle Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Inc., F5 Networks Inc., GajShield Infotech Pvt. Ltd., SEQRITE, Stormshield SAS, AhnLab Inc., Comodo Group Inc., Darktrace Ltd., Netgate Inc., OPNsense, pfSense, Smoothwall Ltd.

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative cybersecurity solutions, such as the Cloud Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), to gain a competitive edge in the market. The Cloud Next-Generation Firewall is a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution designed to secure cloud environments by providing advanced threat detection, application visibility, and granular access controls for optimal cloud security.

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Type: Hardware, Virtual, Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Size Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Retail, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Government, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Next-Generation Firewall Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Definition

Next-generation firewall refers to deep-packet inspection firewalls that go beyond simple port or protocol inspection and blocking to include application-level inspection, intrusion prevention and the use of external intelligence. Next-generation firewalls are used in Layer 7 application filtering available, along with deep packet filtering, which can even track and stop shady behavior.

Next-Generation Firewall Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global next-generation firewall market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Next-Generation Firewall Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on next-generation firewall market size, next-generation firewall market drivers and trends, next-generation firewall market major players and next-generation firewall market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

