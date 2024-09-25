Paper Straw Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.1%

Paper Straw Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paper straw market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.61 billion in 2023 to $1.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns, regulatory measures, consumer preferences, corporate initiatives, media influence.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Paper Straw Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The paper straw market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global anti-plastic movement, expanding end-use industries, rising consumer awareness, economic factors, corporate sustainability goals.

Growth Driver Of The Paper Straw Market

The increasing consumption of beverages is expected to propel the growth of the paper straw market in the coming years. ‘Beverages’ are liquid substances that are particularly designed for human consumption. These liquids, which can come in several shapes, tastes, and sorts, are often swallowed to satisfy thirst or for enjoyment. By substituting plastic straws with paper alternatives, consumers and companies help to reduce plastic pollution and promote more sustainable beverage sector practices.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Paper Straw Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Charta Global Inc., Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Hoffmaster Group Inc., Transcend Packaging Ltd., BioPak UK Ltd., Bygreen Paperpack, Fuling Global Inc., Yutong Eco-Technology (Suqian) Co. Ltd., Tipi Straws, Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak Ltd., Hello Straw Ltd., UFlex Limited, Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Footprint LLC, Bygreen, Duni Group, Fueling Technology, Lollicup USA Inc., IPI SRL, Aardvark Straws, The Paper Straw company, The Blue Straw, Eco Guardian Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Paper Straw Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the paper straw market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to produce resilient, printable, and easily recyclable paper straws. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Paper Straw Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Printed, Non-printed

2) By Material: Virgin paper, Recycled paper

3) By Length: <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, >10.5 inches

4) By Sales Channel: Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, E-Retail

5) By End-user: Foodservice, Institutional, Household

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Paper Straw Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Paper Straw Market Definition

Paper straws refer to a type of eco-friendly drinking straw made from paper materials, typically paperboard or paper pulp. These paper straws are biodegradable, compostable, and more environmentally friendly than plastic straws, as they degrade faster in natural conditions.

Paper Straw Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global paper straw market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Paper Straw Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paper straw market size, paper straw market drivers and trends, paper straw market major players and paper straw market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

