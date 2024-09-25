Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.5%

The Business Research Company

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro tactical ground robot market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $5.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization, counter-terrorism operation, urban warfare needs, increase in law enforcement applications, budget allocations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The micro tactical ground robot market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to humanitarian and disaster response, investment in R&D, rise in law enforcement applications, security and surveillance needs, urbanization challenges.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market

An increase in defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the micro tactical ground robot market going forward. The defense budget is the amount of the federal budget devoted to defense, which pays for personnel, training, and medical expenses, in addition to the maintenance and acquisition of weapons and equipment. The increased defense spending can lead to increased investment in military technology, such as micro tactical ground robots, which can lead to increased demand for such robots

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include The Boeing Company, Clearpath Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Perrone Robotics Inc., QinetiQ Group PLC, ReconRobotics Inc., Robo-Team Ltd., Robotnik Automation S.L.L., Thales SA, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Endeavor Robotics Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Telerob GmbH, ECA Group, MacroUSA Corporation, SuperDroid Robots Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Robotic Research LLC, Milrem Robotics, Nexter Robotics, Rheinmetall AG, Safran Electronics & Defense, FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Textron Systems Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Size?

Major companies operating in the micro tactical ground robot market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand capabilities. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Segmented?

1) By Mode of Operation: Tethered, Tele-operated, Semi-autonomous, Autonomous

2) By Platform: Airborne, Land-Based, Naval

3) By Application: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Law enforcement, Explosive ordinance disposal, Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) and hazardous material (HAZMAT), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Definition

The micro tactical ground robot (MTGR) platform is a unique, lightweight all-terrain tactical robot with outstanding indoor and outdoor agility. It is designed primarily to aid military, law enforcement, and public safety agencies in a wide range of conflict situations.

The main modes of operation for micro tactical ground robots are tethered, tele-operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. Tethered refers to a wire (cable) that connects an object to enable quick data or power transfer. The platforms included are airborne, land-based, and naval, which are used for several applications, such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, law enforcement, explosive ordinance disposal, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) and hazardous material (HAZMAT), and others.

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global micro tactical ground robot market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on micro tactical ground robot market size, micro tactical ground robot market drivers and trends, micro tactical ground robot market major players and micro tactical ground robot market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

