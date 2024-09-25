Network Attached Storage Global Market 2024 To Reach $76.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.6%

Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network attached storage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $33.97 billion in 2023 to $39.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to business continuity planning, cloud integration and hybrid solutions, expansion of home and personal use, security and compliance needs, media and entertainment industry demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Network Attached Storage Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The network attached storage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $76.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to data proliferation and big data, remote work and collaboration, security and data protection, rise in media and entertainment consumption, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adoption.

Growth Driver Of The Network Attached Storage Market

The growing use of 5G technology is expected to propel the network-attached storage market. Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the most recent iteration of cellular technology, designed to improve wireless networks' speed and responsiveness significantly. The increasing use of 5g has led to immense data generation. The generated data is handled and stored by network-attached storage, increasing demand.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Network Attached Storage Market Share?

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., NetApp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Limited Company, NETGEAR Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Drobo Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zyxel Communications Corporation, D-Link Corporation, Nasuni Corporation, SoftNAS Inc., Panasas Inc., Infortrend Technology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Promise Technology Inc., LenovoEMC, Open-E Inc., Syneto S.R.L., Overland Storage Inc., Nexsan Corporation., Super Micro Computer Inc., Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited .

Which Key Trends Are Driving Network Attached Storage Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the network-attached storage market are focusing development of powerful components, such as dual-port expansion cards, to sustain their position in the market. A dual-port expansion card refers to a hardware component that can be added to a computer system to provide additional functionality or connectivity.

How Is The Global Network Attached Storage Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: High-End Or Enterprise, Midmarket, Low-End

2) By Storage Solution: Scale-Out, Scale-Up, Other Solutions

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

4) By Application: Home Or Consumer, Business

5) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecom, Automotive, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Network Attached Storage Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Network Attached Storage Market Definition

Network-attached storage refers to a file storage device connected to a network and allows retrieval and storage of data for authorized multiple network users in a central location. Network-attached storage supports business analytics, data logging, and accounting databases.

Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global network attached storage market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on network attached storage market size, network attached storage market drivers and trends, network attached storage market major players and network attached storage market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

