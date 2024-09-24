Blues by Lea Shanati Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Blues

Lea Shanati's captivating bedroom design, Blues, recognized for excellence by the esteemed A' Design Awards jury.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lea Shanati 's exceptional work, "Blues," as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Shanati's innovative bedroom design within the competitive interior design industry.Blues showcases Shanati's ability to create a tranquil haven that resonates with current trends and needs in interior design. The seamless integration of soothing blues and elegant gold accents, inspired by the surrounding park views, exemplifies how this design aligns with and advances industry standards. By incorporating thoughtful material choices and architectural elements, Blues offers a practical and aesthetically pleasing solution for modern living spaces.Shanati's award-winning design stands out for its harmonious blend of classic and contemporary elements. The Victorian-inspired arches, reflected in the wallpaper, mirrors, and lamps, create an ethereal ambiance that complements the serene color palette. The incorporation of luxurious materials, such as velvet, suede, and leather, elevates the overall design, while the dedicated lounge area adds functionality and invites relaxation.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to Shanati's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration of unique design solutions that prioritize both aesthetics and functionality.About Lea ShanatiLéa Shanati, a London-based designer, blends history with modern touches to create unique spaces for homes, businesses, and hotels. With over 20 years of experience, Léa manages projects from start to finish, combining her design intuition with keen business acumen. Her lifelong love of learning is evident in her impressive background, including an MBA, a Master's in Communications, and an Interior Design course from the prestigious Inchbald School of Design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that showcase creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The award highlights the designer's ability to incorporate best practices in art, science, design, and technology, ultimately enhancing people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity and gain international recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design.

