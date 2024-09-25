Global Metering Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Metering Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metering pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.02 billion in 2023 to $6.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial advancements, focus on efficiency, rise in chemical processing industries, demand for precise fluid control, automation and control systems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Metering Pumps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The metering pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry digitization, rise in chemical industry, focus on pharmaceutical manufacturing, adoption of IoT and remote monitoring, shift towards sustainable solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Metering Pumps Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9365&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Metering Pumps Market

The rising demand for sustainable water supply across various industries is expected to propel the growth metering pumps market in the forecast period. Sustainable water supply entails identifying dependable and resilient responses to diverse human water demands that do not deplete water resources or the local economy and have no long-term detrimental influence on the environment. Water-saving methods implemented through smart water metering will allow saving money while diverting less water from rivers, bays, and estuaries, promoting environmental health.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metering-pumps-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Metering Pumps Market Growth?

Key players in the market include IIDEX Corporation, LEWA GmbH, Ingersoll Rand, Dover Corporation, ProMinent GmbH, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, SEKO S.p.A., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Blue-White Industries Ltd., SEEPEX GmbH, MCFARLAND PUMPS, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Morrill-Industries Inc., AxFlow Holding AB, Milton Roy Company, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Verder Group, Ecolab Engineering GmbH, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG, Neptune Chemical Pump Company, LMI Milton Roy, Lutz -JESCO Corp., Graco Inc., Flowrox Oy, Promag Enviro Systems Ltd., Pulsafeeder Inc., Tohkemy Corporation, Orbray Co. Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Metering Pumps Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the metering pumps market are focusing on innovative products, such as polymer metering pumps, to drive revenues in their market. Polymer metering pumps are specialized pumps made to measure liquid polymers such as polyacrylamide (PAM), flocculants, and coagulants accurately and consistently which are utilized in a variety of applications, most notably wastewater treatment procedures.

How Is The Global Metering Pumps Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger, Other Types

2) By Sales: Direct, Distribution Channel

3) By End-Use Industry: Water Treatment, Petrochemicals And Oil and Gas, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Pulp And Paper, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Metering Pumps Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Metering Pumps Market Definition

A metering pump is a piece of machinery that accurately measures the volumetric flow rate by moving a specific amount of liquid over a predetermined amount of time. These metering allows utilities to collect consumption data automatically, reduce manual meter reading, enhance efficiency, and save money.

The main types of metering pumps include diaphragm, piston/plunger and others. The diaphragm metering pumps move liquid using a flexible membrane instead of a piston or plunger. The pumping chamber's capacity is enlarged, and fluid is sucked into the device by expanding the diaphragm. The diaphragm is compressed, which reduces volume and releases some fluid. Diaphragm pumps are advantageous for pumping dangerous fluids. Metering pumps are sold through direct and distribution channels to be used in water treatment, petrochemicals and oil and gas, automotive, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, pulp and paper, textile and others.

Metering Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global metering pumps market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Metering Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metering pumps market size, metering pumps market drivers and trends, metering pumps market major players and metering pumps market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

