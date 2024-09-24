Press Release

Nokia selected by Spark as majority 5G RAN partner in New Zealand

Nokia to partner with Spark to expand its 4G and 5G infrastructure in key cities across New Zealand.

Partnership supports Spark’s goal to simplify and consolidate network operations.

24 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Spark New Zealand (Spark), to expand its existing 4G and 5G program in cities across New Zealand. Spark has chosen Nokia as its preferred 5G Radio Access Network partner to streamline operations and consolidate its RAN. This strategic decision will simplify network operations while delivering the best-performing 5G network in New Zealand.

Under the deal, covering over 700 sites, Nokia will provide equipment from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio. This includes baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO radios, offering industry-leading 5G capacity, coverage, and connectivity. These solutions utilize Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, delivering superior capacity and connectivity to Spark customers while reducing complexity and improving cost efficiencies.

Renee Mateparae, Network and Operations Director for Spark said: "Nokia has been a trusted partner of ours for many years, and we are excited to work with them on bringing a world-class 5G network to more of Aotearoa, New Zealand. This next phase of our partnership will see us streamlining our 5G deployments to simplify operations and deliver great 5G experiences for our customers every day. Working with Nokia, we aim to deliver next-generation services that will empower the people and businesses creating Aotearoa, New Zealand’s tomorrow.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected by Spark as the majority supplier for this transformative 5G project and to support its vision of streamlining operations and consolidating its network. With our state-of-the-art technology solutions, we are confident that Spark will achieve its objectives of enhancing network efficiency, improving service quality, and delivering a seamless experience to its customers.”

