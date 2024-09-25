Organic Pigments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Organic Pigments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic pigments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.01 billion in 2023 to $17.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of printing inks market, automotive industry demand,textile industry applications, plastics industry growth, consumer preferences for sustainable products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Organic Pigments Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The organic pigments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased use in packaging inks, focus on biodegradability and recycling, shifts in color preferences, global economic trends, rise of water-based and high-solid coatings.

Growth Driver Of The Organic Pigments Market

An increasing textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the organic pigments market going forward. The textile sector refers to the industries that are primarily concerned with the design or manufacture of clothing and the distribution and use of textiles. A textile is a stretchy material made of a web of synthetic or natural fibers. Organic pigments are used in textiles to give the product color, opaqueness, and other desirable features. This will drive market expansion for organic pigments, as these are widely employed in textile industry for dyeing and printing.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Organic Pigments Market Share?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Ferro Corporation, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Toyocolor Co Ltd., Synthesia AS, Hangzhou Han-Color Chemical Co. Ltd., DCL Corporation, Dominion Colour Corporation, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd., Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Neochem Industries, LANXESS AG, Sun Chemical Corporation, Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co. Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Jeco Group, Xinguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Sanyo Color Works Ltd., Shuangle Chemical Co. Ltd., Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment NV, Sunshine Pigment Co. Ltd., Apollo Colors Inc., Ruian Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Yuhong New Plastic Co. Ltd., KolorJet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Organic Pigments Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the organic pigments market are developing organic florescent pigments to gain a competitive edge in the market. Fluorescent pigments are colorants that emit visible light when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light.

How Is The Global Organic Pigments Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Azo Pigments, Pthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Other Types

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By End-Use: Textile, Paints And Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Organic Pigments Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic Pigments Market Definition

Organic pigment is a colored substance composed of organic compounds that have pigment qualities. It is made up of carbon chains and rings, and it is typically bright, pure, lightweight, and rich in tinting strength. They typically exist in animal, vegetable, and synthetic organic chemistry and establish strong, stable chemical connections.

Organic Pigments Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global organic pigments market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Organic Pigments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic pigments market size, organic pigments market drivers and trends, organic pigments market major players and organic pigments market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

