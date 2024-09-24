PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 24, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the postponement of RFID Fines We welcome the decision to delay the imposition of fines on motorists without RFID. We have personally experienced, together with thousands of motorists who frequently use the tollways to travel to Manila and vice versa, the inconvenience and delays brought about by malfunctioning RFID readers. These have been long-standing complaints, which tollway operators seem unable to fix. Before imposing fines, authorities should take a closer look at the realities on the ground and find ways to make their service efficient. Kagaya rin po ng tanong ng libo-libong motorista, nais rin po natin tanungin ang Toll Regulatory Board (TRB): Ano pong pwedeng parusa o multa sa operators at toll regulator sa palpak na RFID sensor at tollgate? Ayon sa TRB, nasa 100,000 pa rin pong mga sasakyan ang wala pang RFID stickers hanggang ngayon. Kaya naniniwala po tayo na dapat munang paigtingin ng mga toll operators ang kampanya upang mas mapadali ang pagkuha ng RFID stickers. Mas nararapat rin pong bigyang prayoridad muna ang pagsasa-ayos ng sistema ng mga tollways bago patawan ng parusa ang mga motorista.

