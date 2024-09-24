Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,573 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the postponement of RFID Fines

PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release
September 24, 2024

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the postponement of RFID Fines

We welcome the decision to delay the imposition of fines on motorists without RFID.

We have personally experienced, together with thousands of motorists who frequently use the tollways to travel to Manila and vice versa, the inconvenience and delays brought about by malfunctioning RFID readers. These have been long-standing complaints, which tollway operators seem unable to fix.

Before imposing fines, authorities should take a closer look at the realities on the ground and find ways to make their service efficient.

Kagaya rin po ng tanong ng libo-libong motorista, nais rin po natin tanungin ang Toll Regulatory Board (TRB): Ano pong pwedeng parusa o multa sa operators at toll regulator sa palpak na RFID sensor at tollgate?

Ayon sa TRB, nasa 100,000 pa rin pong mga sasakyan ang wala pang RFID stickers hanggang ngayon. Kaya naniniwala po tayo na dapat munang paigtingin ng mga toll operators ang kampanya upang mas mapadali ang pagkuha ng RFID stickers.

Mas nararapat rin pong bigyang prayoridad muna ang pagsasa-ayos ng sistema ng mga tollways bago patawan ng parusa ang mga motorista.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the postponement of RFID Fines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more