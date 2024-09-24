BTCC Exchange Kicks Off Global Ambassador Program Offering Exciting Incentives

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a leader in cryptocurrency trading, is excited to announce the launch of its Ambassador Program. This global initiative invites crypto enthusiasts and influencers worldwide to become advocates for BTCC, helping to drive its mission and expand its reach.



The Ambassador Program is open to a wide range of crypto enthusiasts and includes four categories:

BTCC Citizen: Every like, share, and comment from Citizens strengthens BTCC's online presence. Be a vital part of spreading the word and building the BTCC community.

Every like, share, and comment from Citizens strengthens BTCC's online presence. Be a vital part of spreading the word and building the BTCC community. BTCC Creator: Lead the way forward by promoting BTCC through original content creation. Share how-to guides, reviews, and tutorials across social media platforms to help others discover the benefits of BTCC.

Lead the way forward by promoting BTCC through original content creation. Share how-to guides, reviews, and tutorials across social media platforms to help others discover the benefits of BTCC. BTCC Champion: Showcase trading strategies and highlight BTCC Exchange’s key features on social media. Take pride in being a trusted voice within the crypto space.

Showcase trading strategies and highlight BTCC Exchange’s key features on social media. Take pride in being a trusted voice within the crypto space. BTCC Connector: Organize local offline events and represent BTCC within regions. Be the bridge between BTCC and the community, bringing people together in the crypto space.

Interested individuals can apply to multiple categories that fit their skills and experience. Ambassadors will enjoy tailored incentives based on their role and fanbase size on social media, with incentives including exclusive branded merchandise, tickets to global crypto events, and more.

Creators, in particular, have the potential to earn between $2,000 and $20,000 monthly by promoting BTCC on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Creators can share engaging content such as how-to guides, tutorials, and exchange reviews, in both long and short video formats. Those who stand out will unlock additional benefits, including higher commission rates and exclusive NFTs.

BTCC has previously collaborated with notable crypto personalities such as Connor Kenny, Traders Reality, Crypto League, Crypto Vlog, Ben Crypto, and Crypto Skillet, strengthening its presence in the global crypto community.

Interested parties who want to be part of this exciting mission can apply by filling out the Google Form under “Become A BTCC Ambassador” via this link .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC has established itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency industry with a strong focus on security. The exchange regularly introduces new features to meet the evolving needs of its global traders.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

