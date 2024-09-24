Lane Restriction on WV 7, in Burton, to Begin Tuesday, September 23, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 7, from the intersection with US 250, to County Route 7/1 (Bish Whisler Hollow Road), in Burton, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, through Monday, September 30, 2024, for tree removal along the roadway. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

