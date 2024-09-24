Submit Release
Lane Closures on WV 18 and WV 23, near Middlebourne and West Union, to Begin Tuesday, September 24, 2024

A portion of WV 18, at the Tyler/Doddridge County line, to the intersection of WV 2, near Middlebourne, and from the intersection WV 23 and WV 18, in West Union, to the Tyler/Doddridge County line, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, September 24, 2024, through Monday, December 23, 2024, for aerial fiber optic installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

