WVDOT is hiring administrative and business operations assistants NOW!

The Transportation Administrative Assistant position requires a high school degree.



The Transportation Business Operations Assistant 1 position requires a high school degree and at least two years’ experience in administrative duties, or comparable college degree. The Business Operations Assistant 2 position requires a high school degree and at least three years’ experience or comparable college degree. The Business Operations Assistant Senior position requires a high school degree and at least four years’ experience or comparable college degree.





Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license and resume to the hiring event and be interviewed on the spot! Applicants with a college degree should bring a transcript or diploma, or photos of same.



Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-205-6063.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.​

