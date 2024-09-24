Temporary Traffic Pattern Shift on Hal Greer Boulevard Beginning the Week of Tuesday September 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be a temporary traffic pattern shift between Seventh Avenue and Washington Boulevard along Hal Greer Boulevard, in Huntington, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nightly starting, Tuesday September 24, 2024, as crews begin milling the roadway in preparation for new pavement as part of the Hal Greer Boulevard Project.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

A rolling operation will be utilized for milling and paving throughout the construction zone. The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please take caution when traveling through this area. Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​

