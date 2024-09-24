Lane Closure on County Route 29, Dixon Run Road, in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 29 (Dixon Run Road), in Valley Grove, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for reclosure replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

