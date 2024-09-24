Sibros and FutureMotiv Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Software-Defined Vehicle Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a leader in Software-Defined Vehicle systems and solutions announced today that FutureMotiv has selected Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform to enhance its diverse portfolio of engineering services for automotive OEMs globally.



The collaboration aims to deliver advanced connected vehicle technologies to OEMs globally, combining Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform with FutureMotiv’s extensive expertise in system integration, functional safety, and vehicle software development.

FutureMotiv, part of the RLE International Group, specializes in delivering end-to-end engineering solutions across a broad spectrum of automotive applications, including electric vehicle (EV) technologies, functional safety, cybersecurity, and embedded systems. With a proven track record of supporting OEMs in the development of complex vehicle systems, FutureMotiv’s role as a system integrator will help automotive manufacturers seamlessly implement Sibros’ configurable data logging, software update and remote command management technologies into their vehicle architectures.

Through this partnership, the two companies will enable OEMs to deploy scalable and secure connected vehicle solutions, providing a path toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) that deliver enhanced digital experiences and improved vehicle performance.

Key Partnership Highlights:

System Integration Excellence: FutureMotiv will integrate and deploy Sibros’ suite of embedded systems and cloud products, offering value added services in connectivity, cybersecurity, and functional safety, while ensuring compliance with regional standards.

Scalability and Support: Sibros will provide cloud-based tools, training, and support, enabling FutureMotiv to deploy solutions seamlessly, with a focus on validation, technical support, and testing.

Market Expansion: Together, FutureMotiv and Sibros will provide OEMs with comprehensive connected solutions globally, offering automakers access to advanced technologies for new connected apps and services.

Joint Go-to-Market: Sibros and FutureMotiv will co-lead customer workshops, driving the adoption of connected vehicle technologies across key markets.

Industry-Leading Solutions for Automotive OEMs:

Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform provides a unified framework for managing vehicle software, data, and diagnostics throughout the vehicle lifecycle. OEMs leveraging Sibros’ platform gain the ability to execute over-the-air (OTA) updates, collect real-time data, and orchestrate remote diagnostic commands.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology, FutureMotiv brings its expertise in functional safety, cybersecurity, embedded control systems, and low carbon system development to the forefront, ensuring that Sibros’ connected vehicle solutions are deployed in compliance with industry standards and tailored to meet the unique needs of each OEM. FutureMotiv’s end-to end system integration services span the entire product lifecycle, from concept design to series production, making them an ideal partner for Sibros.

“Partnering with FutureMotiv allows us to accelerate the deployment of our connected vehicle solutions while focusing on our core product development,” said Erik Mekelburg, Chief Revenue Officer at Sibros. “Their expertise in system integration, coupled with our robust technology, creates a winning combination for automotive OEMs seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of software-defined vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sibros and help drive innovation in the software-defined vehicle space,” said Mark Basten, MD at FutureMotiv. “This partnership enables us to offer our customers cutting-edge technology that unlocks the full potential of embedded connectivity, underpinned by robust cybersecurity and systems validation.”

About Sibros

Sibros is a leading connected vehicle software provider offering OEMs a deep connected vehicle platform that powers vehicle data logging, software updates, and remote commands. With customers worldwide, Sibros helps automakers leverage data to enhance vehicle performance, safety, and customer experience.

About FutureMotiv

FutureMotiv, part of the RLE International Group, is a premier engineering services provider offering a range of solutions for the automotive industry, including functional safety, system

integration, cybersecurity, and software development. With a strong presence globally, FutureMotiv supports OEMs in the development of innovative technologies for electric,

connected, and software-defined vehicles.

About RLE INTERNATIONAL Group

RLE INTERNATIONAL is one of the world’s leading engineering, development, technology and consulting companies for the mobility industry. With nearly 40 years of experience, over 2,100 professionals working in Europe, North America and Asia, the Group drives innovation and delivers value across the entire mobility value chain.

