No Regrets: New Research Reveals How People Find Their Purpose In Life

Melissa Tittl, director of the new film about Dr. Joe Dispenza, "Source", talks about finding her purpose and the tools that can help others do the same.

Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you, where there were only walls.” — Joseph Campbell

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Gilovich, professor of psychology at Cornell University, discovered that a whopping 76% of people on their deathbed die with the same regret. They regret not pursuing their dreams and hopes. They regret not staying true to themselves. They instead feel obligated to live the life others expected of them.Gilovich learned that people also get trapped because dreams don't have deadlines and people wait for inspiration to pursue goals. He recommended taking action.In a quest to lead more people into a life of no-regrets, the non-profit research team at LightNet.org, has searched for patterns in the data of the people who have decided to live their purpose and passion. Studies show that only 10% know their life purpose and only 5% are living it.Led by Zenka Caro, the research team has interviewed 100 subjects who are among the 5% of people who have found their purpose -- including famous people such as Dr. Bruce Lipton, Lynne McTaggart and Richard Rudd and also everyday people who have less public facing roles in our world.The group is set to share the data with the world Saturday during a one hour press event and workshop with film director Melissa Tittl.Melissa Tittl, is the director of "Code 12" and the new film "Source" about the life and research of Dr. Joe Dispenza. For the first time in history, an in-depth study has been conducted that allows science to define what happens when we meditate. During the hour-long online event, Melissa will share her story of how she discovered her purpose and the ups and downs of staying on course.For most people, finding their purpose in life is not obvious. Modern life has a way of distracting people from their true goals and many people never discover their calling in life. Oftentimes, people experience pressure to have a “perfect” life and show the world how well they are doing, instead of following up on their unique, deep-felt values and passions.The LightNet research shows that courage is the trait that most people living their purpose have in common. Stepping out of one's comfort zone, taking action and keeping going were also commonalities. Finding flow and books were also influential to the 5%. The 100 found introspection techniques to help them find and cultivate their inner voice.The interviews of the 100 passionate people studied have been turned into the " Awaken Your Purpose Podcast " and YouTube Show which has garnered over 17,000 views and download since its launch in June of 2024.Free Press Event and Workshop This SaturdayDate: Saturday Sept 28th, 10am - 11amRegistration: https://lu.ma/aueyvg5w In this hour-long workshop participants will experience powerful exercises, meet Melissa Tittl and learn from the latest LightNet research which is helping people discover (or re-discover) their purpose.----HolomovementHolomovement is dedicated to fostering unity and transformation through collective action and shared purpose. By connecting individuals committed to improving our lives, Holomovement aims to create a ripple effect of positive change across the globe.About LightNetLightNet is a pioneering research platform that studies how people do impossible things and then shares the data with the world. They use storytelling, data science and experiential learning, to help people achieve their biggest goals in life.

