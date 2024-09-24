FEMA’s New Mexico Joint Recovery Office is Hiring: Attend Sept. 24 and 25 Hiring Fairs in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA New Mexico Joint Recovery Office (JRO) is hosting a hiring fair on Sept. 24 and 25 for full-time New Mexico Joint Recovery Office and Claims Office positions. The positions will support the important mission of helping the state recover from disasters, process claims, and compensate those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding.

FEMA staff will be available at the hiring fairs to receive resumes, answer questions, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the hiring fair to learn more about open positions and how to secure a fulfilling career while serving their community.

When

Sept. 24, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Sept. 25, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Where

Santa Fe Community College Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Open positions for the Santa Fe office include Navigators, Appeals Analysts, Deputy Finance Director, Spend Plan Analyst, Invoice Management Specialist, Travel Manager, Accountable Property Manager, Facilities Specialist, Ordering Specialist, Supply Specialist, Deputy Director, Recovery Coordination, Administrative Specialist, Recovery Coordination Group Supervisor, Voluntary Agency Liaison, Infrastructure Branch Director, Program Delivery Manager, Geospatial Information Systems Specialist, Program/Data Analyst, Technical Writer, 406 Mitigation Specialist.

FEMA employee benefits include eligibility for public service student loan forgiveness; federal retirement plans; paid annual leave; mental health resources; health, dental, and vision insurance; annual federal pay raises, and career growth opportunities.

FEMA is looking for people who can represent the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office with compassion, fairness, integrity, and respect. Ideal candidates will have customer service experience; strong organizational, written, and verbal communication skills; and experience completing high-quality products within assigned time frames.

“Claims Office staff are vital in FEMA’s recovery mission in Northern New Mexico,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “We aim to hire dedicated people from the community who can take on the unique challenges of post-fire recovery. Their local knowledge and commitment will strengthen our efforts to support and rebuild the affected areas.”

For additional information about the hiring fairs, including candidate qualifications, position descriptions, and FEMA benefits, please visit fema.gov/fact-sheet/claims-office-and-jro-open-positions.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024, per the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1 billion to claimants.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.