September 21, 2024 Bong Go brings livelihood support to workers in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his support to displaced workers in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, through an outreach program aimed at easing the burden of those who have lost their jobs and livelihoods. In his message during his Malasakit Team's outreach on Thursday, September 19, Go emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of economic challenges. "Alam ko po na maraming sa atin ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay dahil sa mga hindi inaasahang pangyayari. Huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Sisikapin nating patuloy na magbigay ng suporta upang kayo'y makabangon muli," said Go, reaffirming his commitment to serve every Filipino. In collaboration with Councilor Ramon Sullano, Go's Malasakit Team held the events at the respective gymnasiums of Barangays Zone 5 and Balabag, offering assistance to displaced workers. The Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to 88 beneficiaries, some of whom also received shoes. Beyond these provisions, Go underscored the role of government programs like the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in addressing immediate employment needs. A briefing on TUPAD was conducted during the events, aimed at providing affected workers with short-term employment opportunities. Meanwhile, there were also beneficiaries who were lauded by Go for already completing the program. "TUPAD is more than just a temporary solution; it's a lifeline for our displaced workers, allowing them to earn and contribute to their communities while they recover from economic setbacks," Go explained. He lauded DOLE's swift response and highlighted how such initiatives not only provide financial relief but also foster a sense of dignity and purpose among workers. Go continues to push for broader, more sustainable livelihood programs through legislation. His Senate Bill No. 420, which proposes the establishment of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), aims to provide temporary employment to individuals in rural areas affected by economic hardship. Furthermore, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100, reflecting his dedication to improving the economic standing of Filipino workers. "Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang aking ipinangako sa Pilipino. Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang po sa opisina habang 'yung mga kababayan natin dito ay nangangailangan po ng tulong," Go said. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Mr. Malasakit ended.

