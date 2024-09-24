PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 In World Teachers' Month, Bong Go extends support to thousands of aspiring teachers In a show of support for future educators, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center's Ultimate Final Coaching series for the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Manila on Saturday, September 21. "Edukasyon ang susi sa magandang kinabukasan at ang kabataan ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan," Go consistently emphasized. Addressing a crowd of approximately 5,000 aspiring teachers on the final stretch of their licensure review, Go urged them to remain steadfast in their dedication to their profession of being educators and molders of the nation's future leaders. "Sa ating mga LET takers, kayo ang kinabukasan ng ating edukasyon. Alam kong hindi madali ang inyong pinagdaanan--mga puyat, pagod, at walang katapusang aralin. Ngunit lagi ninyong tandaan, lahat ng hirap na ito ay magbubunga ng isang mas makulay na bukas," Go said during his speech. "Nakikita ko sa inyo ang pagmamahal at dedikasyon sa pagtuturo, at alam kong malayo ang inyong mararating. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, nandito ako para suportahan kayo. Patuloy lamang sa pagiging masipag at matiyaga, at siguradong makakamit ninyo ang tagumpay," he added. The event coincided with the celebration of World Teachers' Month, providing the senator with a platform to express his deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication of Filipino teachers. He highlighted the vital role teachers play in nation-building, noting that their passion and perseverance shape the youth who are the future of our nation. "Bilang pagdiriwang ng World Teachers' Month, nais ko rin pong bigyan ng espesyal na pagkilala ang ating mga guro. Saludo kami sa inyong lahat! Kayo ang tunay na bayani ng ating bayan--ang gumagabay sa ating mga kabataan tungo sa mas maliwanag na hinaharap," Go remarked. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong dedikasyon at sakripisyo. Hindi matatawaran ang inyong papel sa paghubog ng mga kabataan at sa pagtataguyod ng edukasyon bilang pangunahing pundasyon ng ating lipunan," he expressed. Senator Go shared key legislative measures he is pushing in support of the youth sector. Among these is his filed Senate Bill No. 1786, which if enacted into law would mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices on campuses, ensuring that students and faculty have access to much-needed mental health services. He also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2200, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Youth Committee, paalala ko sa kabataan na kayo ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan at ang edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan," he emphasized. Additionally, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students, including Indigenous students, those from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. The senator also addressed the financial challenges students face, citing his co-authorship and co-sponsorship of RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees. Go heralded a significant advancement in educational equity as the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" became a law, waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for qualified students. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, he cited that the new law targets natural-born Filipino students who are among the top 10 percent of their graduating high school class and come from families below the poverty threshold. Meanwhile, another recently signed law RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored is a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Go also highlighted the significant progress made during the administration of former President Duterte, particularly with the enactment of Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. This law has provided free education to many impoverished students at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions. Building on this, he co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aimed at expanding the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). During his speech, Senator Go acknowledged Dr. Carl Balita, founder of the renowned Carl Balita Review Center, for his invaluable contributions to preparing aspiring educators for the LET. He also recognized the Luminary Lecturers who have served the review center for over ten years: Ms. Mary Antoinette Magtanong and Ms. Marlene Montero, for their dedication to guiding students to success. Go also extended his gratitude to the review center's esteemed lecturers, including Mr. Carlo Joseph Juguan, Ms. Donna May Alob Rivas, Ms. Carmina Yencheung, Ms. Jollie Salvador Dupalco, Mr. Roland John Perante, Mr. Jeric Maribao, and Mr. John Ice Salas, who also served as one of the event's emcees. "Sa ating mga future educators, ang tagumpay ninyo ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa inyong sarili, kundi tagumpay para sa buong bayan. Isang makabuluhang propesyon ang pagiging guro dahil kayo ang magsisilbing ilaw at gabay ng susunod na henerasyon," Go encouraged as his team provided tokens to all the attendees. "Kaya't sa inyong lahat, ipagpatuloy ninyo ang laban! Isang malugod na pagbati rin sa Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center sa kanilang walang sawang suporta sa ating mga kabataan at sa larangan ng edukasyon," he ended. Go was also a guest speaker for the COOP-NATCCO's 8th National Congress and 26th anniversary that day. A key highlight during the event was the official partnership between Senator Go and COOP-NATCCO to promote and support each other's advocacies, policy reforms and programs aimed at strengthening cooperatives nationwide. "Sama-sama tayong magtutulungan para sa ikabubuti ng ating bayan... Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service.

