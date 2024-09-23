Governor Newsom signs legislation to limit the use of smartphones during school hours

Why this matters

Excessive smartphone use among youth is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 72% of high school and 33% of middle school teachers report cell phone distractions as a major problem. Common Sense Media found that 97% of students use their phones during the school day for a median of 43 minutes. Combined with the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning about the risks of social media, it is urgent to provide reasonable guardrails for smartphone use in schools.

Supporting smartphone free classrooms

Assemblyman Josh Hoover: “I appreciate the leadership of Governor Newsom and our bipartisan coalition of legislators that worked together to make the Phone-Free Schools Act a reality. AB 3216 is a major victory for protecting and improving the mental health and academic outcomes of students across California,” said Assemblyman Josh Hoover. “Research continues to demonstrate the potential harms of smartphone use among children. The growing use of these devices in a child’s everyday life can contribute to lower test scores, anxiety, depression, and even suicide. I am proud our state is taking action to limit the use of smartphones during the school day and protect kids from these harms.”

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Chair of the Assembly Education Committee: “I thank the Governor for signing AB 3216. California school districts should place limits on student smartphone use on campus during school hours, unless approved by teachers or administrators for academic, emergency, or other purposes. In 2019, I authored Assembly Bill 272, to encourage school districts to consider such limits. Since then, growing research shows excessive smartphone use not only interfering with learning but also contributing to teenage anxiety, depression, and cyberbullying. All school districts should develop their own appropriate policy to balance appropriate student use of smartphones at school with curbing the impact of excessive smartphone use on a student’s educational, social, and emotional well-being.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond: “AB 3216 represents an important opportunity to address the mental health of our students by restricting smartphones in schools. I have directly engaged with our students, parents, and educators as we have explored the need for this important change. I will continue to make sure that we hear the voices of our young people, their families, and our hardworking school staff as we implement smartphone restrictions across the state.”

Statewide efforts to support youth mental health

California is transforming our entire mental health and substance use disorder system, with a special focus on youth. For the youngest Californians, Governor Newsom developed the Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health to provide every Californian aged 0-25 with increased access to mental health and substance use disorder supports. The Master Plan also includes the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), a historic investment by the State of California that takes a “whole child” approach to address the factors that contribute to the mental health and well-being of our children and youth.