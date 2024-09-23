Heartstrings Pet Hospice Expands to Las Vegas, NV, Offering In-Home Pet Euthanasia & Aftercare Services

Heartstrings Pet Hospice Logo Dr. Erin Brown & Dr. Otto Williams

Heartstrings Pet Hospice Expands to Las Vegas, Welcoming Dr. Jamie Perkins and Offering Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia & Cremation Aftercare Options

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartstrings Pet Hospice , a leading provider of compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Serving a 40-mile radius around the Las Vegas metro area, including Henderson and Boulder City, Heartstrings specializes in In-Home Euthanasia, Palliative and Hospice Care, and a variety of Aftercare options, including Private and Communal Cremation and the more eco-friendly process of Aquamation. With the expansion to Las Vegas, Heartstrings continues its mission to provide exceptional care for pets during one of the most sensitive and difficult times in their lives and for the families who love them.A Gentle and Compassionate Approach to End-of-Life CareShawn Martin, owner of Heartstrings Pet Hospice, expresses the company's guiding philosophy:"We treat each family as if they were our own, and every pet with the same care, dignity, and respect we would want for our own furry family members. Our mission is simple—to provide pets with the peaceful, comfortable, and dignified end-of-life experience they deserve, all while supporting families during these deeply emotional moments."This ethos has resonated with pet owners in Atlanta, Denver, and now, Las Vegas, where Heartstrings is already making a name for itself as a trusted provider of end-of-life pet care. As part of their Las Vegas launch, Heartstrings is excited to introduce Dr. Jamie Perkins, who joins the team with extensive experience in veterinary care, particularly in hospice and palliative services. Dr. Perkins, known for her gentle demeanor and empathetic approach, exemplifies the core values that Heartstrings was built upon—compassion, dignity, and respect.Dr. Perkins shares her enthusiasm about joining the practice:"I'm honored to be part of a team that prioritizes the emotional well-being of both pets and their families. Helping pets pass peacefully at home, in familiar surroundings with the people they love, is a deeply rewarding experience. I'm excited to serve the Las Vegas community and offer this much-needed service."The Growing Trend of In-Home Pet EuthanasiaAs pet owners increasingly seek alternatives to traditional clinical settings for their pets' final moments, In-Home Euthanasia has become a growing trend in veterinary medicine. Families often prefer the option of having their pets pass peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort, without the stress of transportation and clinical environments. Heartstrings Pet Hospice has been at the forefront of this movement, offering families a more personalized, compassionate alternative to saying goodbye."We believe in allowing pets to pass away where they are most comfortable—in their home, on their favorite bed, or in the arms of their loved ones," says Martin. "This creates a more peaceful and less stressful environment for both the pet and the family, and we are honored to provide this important service."Advanced Aftercare Options: Aquamation vs. Traditional CremationOne of the unique aspects of Heartstrings’ service offering is their advanced aftercare options, including the introduction of Aquamation, also known as water-based cremation. Aquamation is a more eco-friendly and gentle process compared to traditional flame-based cremation. Through this method, pets' remains are gently processed using water, resulting in 20% more of the ashes being reclaimed compared to flame-based cremation.Shawn Martin elaborates, "Aquamation is an innovative and more natural method of aftercare that resonates with families who are seeking a gentler, environmentally conscious option. We are proud to be one of the first practices in Las Vegas to offer this service, following its success in our Atlanta location."For families who prefer traditional cremation, Heartstrings also offers both Private and Communal Cremation services, ensuring that families have a range of choices to honor their pets in a way that feels right for them.Recruiting Compassionate Local VeterinariansTo meet the growing demand for in-home end-of-life care in Las Vegas, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is actively recruiting local veterinarians who are dedicated to providing compassionate, specialized care. Heartstrings is looking for veterinarians who possess a deep sense of empathy and a commitment to supporting families through the emotional process of saying goodbye to their beloved pets.Heartstrings offers an extremely competitive compensation package, complete with comprehensive health benefits, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, Pet Insurance, Paid Time Off (PTO), and a generous incentive structure. One key differentiator that sets Heartstrings apart from other practices is its commitment to supporting the career and personal growth of its team members."We don’t require non-compete agreements like many larger corporate practices do," explains Martin. "We believe in fostering a supportive environment that promotes career and life advancement for every team member. We want our veterinarians to grow with us, not be restricted by us."Additionally, Heartstrings offers flexible scheduling to allow veterinarians to achieve a healthy work-life balance, something that is becoming increasingly important in the veterinary profession.Heartstrings Pet Hospice: A Family-Oriented ApproachHeartstrings Pet Hospice prides itself on its family-oriented approach to both care and operations. Reviews from families they have served across other markets, such as Atlanta and Denver, consistently reflect the team's dedication to providing compassionate, dignified service during some of the most challenging moments pet owners will face."We understand that pets are family members," says Martin. "They give us unconditional love, and we owe it to them to provide a peaceful and respectful end to their lives. Our entire team is committed to ensuring that families in Las Vegas receive the highest quality care, just as we’ve done in the other communities we serve."About Heartstrings Pet HospiceHeartstrings Pet Hospice is a locally owned and operated veterinary practice specializing in end-of-life care for pets, including hospice and palliative care, in-home euthanasia, and aftercare services such as cremation and aquamation. The practice was founded on the principles of compassion, dignity, and respect for pets and their families. With locations in Atlanta, Denver, and now Las Vegas, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is dedicated to supporting families as they navigate the emotional journey of saying goodbye to their beloved pets.

