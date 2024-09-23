Top Tampa Bay Internist Works with Specialdocs to Restore Personalized Care in an Increasingly Impersonal Healthcare System

Dr. Preeti Kallu launches Internal Medicine of Tampa Bay, a concierge practice

Chicago, IL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialdocs Consultants, a pioneer in concierge medicine practice conversions and ongoing management, recently partnered with award-winning internist Preeti Kallu, MD to launch her new personalized medicine model. At Internal Medicine of Tampa Bay , Dr. Kallu offers a highly personalized and holistic approach to care, a rarity in an increasingly overburdened healthcare system.

“Over the more than two decades since Specialdocs was founded, the healthcare environment has become increasingly fractured and unwelcoming,” asserts Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer, “making it more important than ever to help dedicated physicians like Dr. Kallu convert to our concierge medicine model. She exemplifies the power of a thoughtfully nurtured physician-patient relationship in restoring care that is personal, proactive and always compassionate.”

The patient panel is intentionally limited at Internal Medicine of Tampa Bay, making a noticeable difference at every point of care. Same-day appointments for acute illness are readily available, visits start promptly and are extended and leisurely, and ample time is allowed to manage complex issues and focus on individualized prevention and wellness plans.

“My goal has always been to make a real difference in my patient’s lives but it had become virtually impossible to do so in a traditional fee-for-service practice,” says Dr. Kallu. “I now have significantly more time to spend with each patient, and I use every minute to listen, understand their health history, challenges, wellness goals, and continually build a deep and trusted connection. There’s nothing more rewarding than practicing this way.”

The benefits of this type of care have been quickly embraced by patients from the start. “I was skeptical and considered not participating, but my wife and I both joined her concierge service and have zero regrets. The amount of care and attention she gives her patients is remarkable. It’s high-quality healthcare I thought no longer existed,” reveals patient G.S.

Patient A.N. credits Dr. Kallu with renewing her zest for life. “When I first started going to her, I was feeling fatigued. She saw things in my bloodwork, helped me treat them, and now I feel the best I’ve ever felt. She consistently checks to make sure I’m feeling great. I absolutely love her – she’s changed my life for the better!”

Knowing they can reach Dr. Kallu directly and easily after hours with acute issues is of vital importance to the doctor and her patients. “The opportunity to provide peace of mind, knowing I will be available when patients need me most, is what inspired me to adopt this model of care,” says Dr. Kallu. “And minimizing the need to visit crowded emergency rooms or urgent care facilities represents a major benefit of membership in a concierge practice.”

Patient U.M. said the decision to join was easy. “I immediately knew I would opt in since I did not want to lose such excellent care. Appointments are more like visits with an old friend chatting over coffee and less like the stressful, rushed visits I’ve had in the past where patients are treated like numbers. As a veteran with a firsthand understanding of commitment to service, I can confidently state that Dr. Kallu is truly committed to serving her patients with honor and integrity.”

About Preeti Kallu, MD

Dr. Kallu was named as one of Tampa Bay’s Top Doctors in 2024 by Tampa Magazine, recognized for excellence by her peers. A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Kallu earned her medical degree from Osmania Medical College, a premier medical institution in Asia, followed by residency and training at Harrisburg Hospital, Penn State University, Pennsylvania. She practiced at Buffalo General Hospital as well as in the Tampa Bay area for several years. In addition to traditional medicine, Dr. Kallu focuses on preventive care, providing guidance on nutrition, lifestyle modifications and optimization of wellness.

Internal Medicine of Tampa Bay is located at 2835 W De Leon St, Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609. For more information: call 813-336-5808 or visit www.tampainternalmed.org

About Specialdocs Consultants

Since 2002 Specialdocs has worked to transform physicians’ professional lives with a change to its industry-leading, sustainable concierge medicine model, empowering them to deliver exceptionally personalized patient care. For more information: call 847-432-4502, or visit www.specialdocs.com

Attachment

Mindy Kolof Specialdocs Consultants 8479213271 mkolof@specialdocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.