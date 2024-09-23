Leading Youth Activism Hub Launches GOTV Initiative to Register Tens of Thousands Gen Z Voters Ahead of 2024 Election

DoSomething launches ‘Show Up for What’ to register Gen Z and Millennials, aiming to mobilize tens of thousands of voters for the 2024 election.

This generation has the potential to reshape our democracy. If they turn out at the same rate they did in the 2020 presidential election, they will account for 37% of the American electorate” — DeNora Getachew

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, DoSomething , one of the nation’s leading youth-centered organizations, launched its ‘Show Up for What’ initiative to register young people nationwide under the age of 25.Show Up for What will build on DoSomething’s already successful track record of registering over 420,000 young people to vote since 2018 and will not only seek to educate young voters, but ensure they show up, cast their vote and see voting as a sustained act of civic engagement:In Arizona, DoSomething will engage its over 13,200 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In Pennsylvania, DoSomething will engage its over 22,000 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In Wisconsin, DoSomething will engage its over 8,000 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In Michigan, DoSomething will engage its over 16,300 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In Georgia, DoSomething will engage its nearly 28,000 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In North Carolina, DoSomething will engage its nearly 18,400 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.In Florida, DoSomething will engage its over 46,400 members to register them to vote and ensure they turn out the polls on election day.Show Up for What’ is engaging influencers, activists and creators like Synclaire Warren, Chelsea Miller, and Leo Carmona to kick off the Show Up For What’ Challenge following National Voter Registration Day, to prompt online-creators to share with their audiences how the issues at stake in the 2024 election could impact them and their communities. DoSomething will produce its Show Up For What Content Series to profile first-time voters’ experiences and illuminate the issues motivating them to show up in November–from climate justice to mental health to voting rights.‘Show Up for What’ aims to highlight young voters' top concerns to political candidates, collect their stories and ensure they have the tools for civic engagement and accountability on and beyond election day.The multi-pronged ‘Show Up for What’ initiative also includes:- DoSomething’s Art of Democracy program, which hosts events where young voters or soon-to-be voters have a platform to share their civic voices and vision for their communities. During the forums, young people will hear from local legislators and artists and share what is motivating them to turn out to the polls in DoSomething’s ‘Sound Off Storybooth.’ After a successful pilot in New York, DoSomething is scaling the program on the ground in key states including Texas and Wisconsin.- DoSomething will collect stories and insights from young voters to populate its first-ever National Youth Agenda, highlighting their top concerns to political candidates and ensuring they have the tools for civic engagement and accountability on and beyond election day.- Training a network of 75 voter captains as part of DoSomething’s Voter Catalyst Network, arming them with tools to host voter registration divers and connect with their communities to show up this election year through the power of peer-to-peer organizing.- Helping young people build a Voting Plan, through a suite of tools where they can determine when and how to cast their vote (absentee, mail-in, in-person) and use DoSomething’s Voter Scorecard to determine who aligns with the priorities in the National Youth Agenda that matter most to young people.DoSomething has seen an over 3700% increase in the number of young people registering to vote on its platform in just the first 10 days after President Biden stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Show Up for What was created to keep up this momentum."By Election Day, an astounding 40.8 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote, including 8.3 million newly eligible young people who have come of age since the 2022 midterm elections," said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. "This generation has the potential to reshape our democracy. If they turn out at the same rate they did in the 2020 presidential election, they will account for 37% of the American electorate.“That’s why we are doing our part to equip young people, not just to register, but to step into their roles as leaders in this pivotal election year. We are providing them with the tools and support to claim their civic power and take action to shape our democracy. Through initiatives like the Art of Democracy and Soundoff Storybooths, we have already activated hundreds of thousands of young people across the country to claim their civic power, and this election year will be no different.“Together, we’re building a movement where young voters don’t just show up; they take the lead, shaping policies – on everything from economic mobility to gun violence prevention to mental health awareness to climate change and beyond – and driving forward the vision of a more just, equitable future. The youth vote is the key to driving forward this generation's vision for progress and justice. We're here to help them Do Something.”###About DoSomethingDoSomething.org is the leading digital hub for youth-centered leadership and service with over 1 million active members and a 31-year legacy of activating over 8 million young people in every U.S area code and 189 countries to take action. We fuel young people to change the world. We specialize in transforming civically curious young people into civically committed leaders. Our actions and programs educate and equip young people, ages 13 to 25, to build solutions to the issues that matter most to them. DoSomething has registered 420,000 young people to vote since 2018 and awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to young people committed to doing good in their communities since 2010.

