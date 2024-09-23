Submit Release
New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 27

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, in Topeka. 

The ceremony will take place at The Beacon at 420 SW 9th St.  

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge. 
 
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. 
 
Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Traci Anderson, a clerk from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath. 

New attorneys 

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are: 

Barton 

Clarissa Noelle Ratzlaff, Great Bend
Jack Leander Roenne, Great Bend 

Butler 

Hayley Ann Koontz, Benton 

Cherokee 

Addison Alese Tucker, Galena 

Cowley 

John Michael Taylor, Atlanta 
Christin Dunnell Smith, Winfield 

Douglas 

Madisyn Dianne Schmitz, Eudora 
Michael Aaron Archer, Lawrence 
Elm P. Beck, Lawrence 
Damien James Burger, Lawrence 
Chad Josiah Cook, Lawrence 
Jackson Scott de la Garza, Lawrence 
Rosston Joseph Eubank, Lawrence 
Anna Christine Hedstrom, Lawrence 
James Andrew Henderson, Lawrence 
Natalie Alison Jabben, Lawrence 
Carter Michael Jones, Lawrence 
Makaylah Lynn Jones, Lawrence 
Jared James Lenz, Lawrence 
Sarah Kathryn Lynch-Chaput, Lawrence 
Jillian Elizabeth Roy, Lawrence 
Isabela Guadalupe Solorio, Lawrence 
Collin Winslow Studer, Lawrence 
Chloe Ann Thompson, Lawrence 
Trace Lee Tobin, Lawrence 
Elijah Jeffrey Waugh, Lawrence 
Hudson David Weaver, Lawrence 

Ellis 

Brianna Kay Brin, Hays 

Ford 

Nichole Marie Byer, Dodge City 

Harvey 

Destiny Dawn Denney, Newton 

Johnson 

Mandi Michelle Abbott, Leawood 
Megan Elizabeth Gannon, Leawood 
Madisen Kate Hane, Leawood 
Benjamin Richard Baker, Lenexa 
Annie Elizabeth Birney, Lenexa 
Drew Elizabeth Davis, Lenexa 
Juliana Mare Herrera, Lenexa 
Emily Hope O’Donnell, Lenexa 
Samuel Alejandro Sketers, Lenexa 
Lucas Ryan Zoller, Lenexa 
Cinthia Terrazas, Mission 
Dilini Lankachandra, Mission Hills 
Madeline Lizette Ames, Olathe 
Tristin Andrieu Lewis Dierking, Olathe 
Isaiah Cole Eaton, Olathe 
Morgan Renee Hood, Olathe 
Kelsey Danielle Saunders, Olathe 
Lindsay Marie Barash, Overland Park 
Brooke Ashton Brownlee, Overland Park 
Cody Von Byrd, Overland Park 
Wangxue Deng, Overland Park 
Makenzie Ryan Fankhauser, Overland Park 
Emily Rosalyn Featherston, Overland Park 
Jamie Elizabeth Gallagher, Overland Park 
Richard Ryan Love, Overland Park 
Alden John Vogel, Overland Park 
Molly Sue Wackerly, Overland Park 
Tiffany Lauren Wylde, Overland Park 
Caitlin Daly McPartland, Prairie Village 
Julea Miranda Pina, Prairie Village 
Elizabeth Grace Rohr, Prairie Village 
Monica Sandu, Prairie Village 
Andrew Dean McLandsborough, Roeland Park 
Caroline Maria Rene McCord, Shawnee 
Nicholas Christopher Kaechele, Spring Hill 
Caitlin Alyse Kremer, Spring Hill 

Leavenworth 

Angelique Joeann Margve, Basehor 

Lyon 

Nickolas Reid Velo, Emporia 

Pottawatomie 

Daniel Mark Frazier, Saint Marys 
Margaret Elizabeth Shermoen, Wamego 

Riley 

Carolo Dionicio Gonzalex, Manhattan 
Joseph Logan Hoover, Manhattan 
Candice Lea Wilson, Manhattan 

Saline 

Emma Rose Dipota, Salina 
William David Strommen, Salina 

Sedgwick 

Michael Dee Vinson, Derby  
Michael Roy Van Deest, Maize  
Gabrielle Christine Altenor, Wichita 
Joel Geoffrey Amend, Wichita 
Leslie Nichole Anderson, Wichita 
Cameron Joseph Edens, Wichita 
Brooke Stanton Flucke, Wichita 
Baron Jack Hoy, Wichita 
Sophia Ana Padgett, Wichita 
Caitlin Corrine Riffer, Wichita 
Makaela Breanne Stevens, Wichita 
Ethan John Ward, Wichita 

Shawnee 

Joshua Nolan Becker, Topeka 
Loretta Anne Caballero, Topeka 
Jacob Wendell Cibulka, Topeka 
Kiley Jan-Elizabeth Deain, Topeka 
Andrew Zachary Foreman, Topeka 
Edgar Fuentes, Topeka 
Quinn McLean Hughes, Topeka 
William Elliot Woody Naeger, Topeka 
Dylan James Pryor, Topeka 
Jacob Christian Alexander Reaves, Topeka 
Carly Paige Steward, Topeka 
Megan Kristine Walden, Topeka 
Gabriel Reece Walker, Topeka 

Wyandotte 

Olivia Leigh Banes, Bonner Springs  
Bailey Hannah Baker, Kansas City 

_______________

Arizona 

Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa  
Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix 

Colorado 

Emily Jean Marie McCurley, Larkspur 

Florida 

Bryna Rachelle Faimon, Pensacola 

Iowa 

Spencer Ray Mitchell, University Heights 

Missouri 

Samantha LeAnn Mishler, Independence 
Kevin Christopher Birzer, Kansas City 
Austin Marcus Polina, Kansas City  
Brien Charles Stonebreaker, Kansas City 
Vincent Cyrus Amiri, Kearney  
Kyleigh Jo Rupe, Lee’s Summit 

New York 

Rebecca Rachel Halff, New York 

Oklahoma 

Paige Elizabeth Harding, Afton 

South Carolina 

Zachary Christian Freeman, Aiken 

Virginia 

Cody Grant Hoagland, Concord  
Alisha Deanna Mehdi, Herndon 

