New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 27
TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, in Topeka.
The ceremony will take place at The Beacon at 420 SW 9th St.
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Traci Anderson, a clerk from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath.
New attorneys
New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:
Barton
Clarissa Noelle Ratzlaff, Great Bend
Jack Leander Roenne, Great Bend
Butler
Hayley Ann Koontz, Benton
Cherokee
Addison Alese Tucker, Galena
Cowley
John Michael Taylor, Atlanta
Christin Dunnell Smith, Winfield
Douglas
Madisyn Dianne Schmitz, Eudora
Michael Aaron Archer, Lawrence
Elm P. Beck, Lawrence
Damien James Burger, Lawrence
Chad Josiah Cook, Lawrence
Jackson Scott de la Garza, Lawrence
Rosston Joseph Eubank, Lawrence
Anna Christine Hedstrom, Lawrence
James Andrew Henderson, Lawrence
Natalie Alison Jabben, Lawrence
Carter Michael Jones, Lawrence
Makaylah Lynn Jones, Lawrence
Jared James Lenz, Lawrence
Sarah Kathryn Lynch-Chaput, Lawrence
Jillian Elizabeth Roy, Lawrence
Isabela Guadalupe Solorio, Lawrence
Collin Winslow Studer, Lawrence
Chloe Ann Thompson, Lawrence
Trace Lee Tobin, Lawrence
Elijah Jeffrey Waugh, Lawrence
Hudson David Weaver, Lawrence
Ellis
Brianna Kay Brin, Hays
Ford
Nichole Marie Byer, Dodge City
Harvey
Destiny Dawn Denney, Newton
Johnson
Mandi Michelle Abbott, Leawood
Megan Elizabeth Gannon, Leawood
Madisen Kate Hane, Leawood
Benjamin Richard Baker, Lenexa
Annie Elizabeth Birney, Lenexa
Drew Elizabeth Davis, Lenexa
Juliana Mare Herrera, Lenexa
Emily Hope O’Donnell, Lenexa
Samuel Alejandro Sketers, Lenexa
Lucas Ryan Zoller, Lenexa
Cinthia Terrazas, Mission
Dilini Lankachandra, Mission Hills
Madeline Lizette Ames, Olathe
Tristin Andrieu Lewis Dierking, Olathe
Isaiah Cole Eaton, Olathe
Morgan Renee Hood, Olathe
Kelsey Danielle Saunders, Olathe
Lindsay Marie Barash, Overland Park
Brooke Ashton Brownlee, Overland Park
Cody Von Byrd, Overland Park
Wangxue Deng, Overland Park
Makenzie Ryan Fankhauser, Overland Park
Emily Rosalyn Featherston, Overland Park
Jamie Elizabeth Gallagher, Overland Park
Richard Ryan Love, Overland Park
Alden John Vogel, Overland Park
Molly Sue Wackerly, Overland Park
Tiffany Lauren Wylde, Overland Park
Caitlin Daly McPartland, Prairie Village
Julea Miranda Pina, Prairie Village
Elizabeth Grace Rohr, Prairie Village
Monica Sandu, Prairie Village
Andrew Dean McLandsborough, Roeland Park
Caroline Maria Rene McCord, Shawnee
Nicholas Christopher Kaechele, Spring Hill
Caitlin Alyse Kremer, Spring Hill
Leavenworth
Angelique Joeann Margve, Basehor
Lyon
Nickolas Reid Velo, Emporia
Pottawatomie
Daniel Mark Frazier, Saint Marys
Margaret Elizabeth Shermoen, Wamego
Riley
Carolo Dionicio Gonzalex, Manhattan
Joseph Logan Hoover, Manhattan
Candice Lea Wilson, Manhattan
Saline
Emma Rose Dipota, Salina
William David Strommen, Salina
Sedgwick
Michael Dee Vinson, Derby
Michael Roy Van Deest, Maize
Gabrielle Christine Altenor, Wichita
Joel Geoffrey Amend, Wichita
Leslie Nichole Anderson, Wichita
Cameron Joseph Edens, Wichita
Brooke Stanton Flucke, Wichita
Baron Jack Hoy, Wichita
Sophia Ana Padgett, Wichita
Caitlin Corrine Riffer, Wichita
Makaela Breanne Stevens, Wichita
Ethan John Ward, Wichita
Shawnee
Joshua Nolan Becker, Topeka
Loretta Anne Caballero, Topeka
Jacob Wendell Cibulka, Topeka
Kiley Jan-Elizabeth Deain, Topeka
Andrew Zachary Foreman, Topeka
Edgar Fuentes, Topeka
Quinn McLean Hughes, Topeka
William Elliot Woody Naeger, Topeka
Dylan James Pryor, Topeka
Jacob Christian Alexander Reaves, Topeka
Carly Paige Steward, Topeka
Megan Kristine Walden, Topeka
Gabriel Reece Walker, Topeka
Wyandotte
Olivia Leigh Banes, Bonner Springs
Bailey Hannah Baker, Kansas City
_______________
Arizona
Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa
Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix
Colorado
Emily Jean Marie McCurley, Larkspur
Florida
Bryna Rachelle Faimon, Pensacola
Iowa
Spencer Ray Mitchell, University Heights
Missouri
Samantha LeAnn Mishler, Independence
Kevin Christopher Birzer, Kansas City
Austin Marcus Polina, Kansas City
Brien Charles Stonebreaker, Kansas City
Vincent Cyrus Amiri, Kearney
Kyleigh Jo Rupe, Lee’s Summit
New York
Rebecca Rachel Halff, New York
Oklahoma
Paige Elizabeth Harding, Afton
South Carolina
Zachary Christian Freeman, Aiken
Virginia
Cody Grant Hoagland, Concord
Alisha Deanna Mehdi, Herndon
