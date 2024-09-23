New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 27

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, in Topeka.

The ceremony will take place at The Beacon at 420 SW 9th St.

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.



Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.



Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Traci Anderson, a clerk from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath.

New attorneys

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Barton

Clarissa Noelle Ratzlaff, Great Bend

Jack Leander Roenne, Great Bend

Butler

Hayley Ann Koontz, Benton

Cherokee

Addison Alese Tucker, Galena

Cowley

John Michael Taylor, Atlanta

Christin Dunnell Smith, Winfield

Douglas

Madisyn Dianne Schmitz, Eudora

Michael Aaron Archer, Lawrence

Elm P. Beck, Lawrence

Damien James Burger, Lawrence

Chad Josiah Cook, Lawrence

Jackson Scott de la Garza, Lawrence

Rosston Joseph Eubank, Lawrence

Anna Christine Hedstrom, Lawrence

James Andrew Henderson, Lawrence

Natalie Alison Jabben, Lawrence

Carter Michael Jones, Lawrence

Makaylah Lynn Jones, Lawrence

Jared James Lenz, Lawrence

Sarah Kathryn Lynch-Chaput, Lawrence

Jillian Elizabeth Roy, Lawrence

Isabela Guadalupe Solorio, Lawrence

Collin Winslow Studer, Lawrence

Chloe Ann Thompson, Lawrence

Trace Lee Tobin, Lawrence

Elijah Jeffrey Waugh, Lawrence

Hudson David Weaver, Lawrence

Ellis

Brianna Kay Brin, Hays

Ford

Nichole Marie Byer, Dodge City

Harvey

Destiny Dawn Denney, Newton

Johnson

Mandi Michelle Abbott, Leawood

Megan Elizabeth Gannon, Leawood

Madisen Kate Hane, Leawood

Benjamin Richard Baker, Lenexa

Annie Elizabeth Birney, Lenexa

Drew Elizabeth Davis, Lenexa

Juliana Mare Herrera, Lenexa

Emily Hope O’Donnell, Lenexa

Samuel Alejandro Sketers, Lenexa

Lucas Ryan Zoller, Lenexa

Cinthia Terrazas, Mission

Dilini Lankachandra, Mission Hills

Madeline Lizette Ames, Olathe

Tristin Andrieu Lewis Dierking, Olathe

Isaiah Cole Eaton, Olathe

Morgan Renee Hood, Olathe

Kelsey Danielle Saunders, Olathe

Lindsay Marie Barash, Overland Park

Brooke Ashton Brownlee, Overland Park

Cody Von Byrd, Overland Park

Wangxue Deng, Overland Park

Makenzie Ryan Fankhauser, Overland Park

Emily Rosalyn Featherston, Overland Park

Jamie Elizabeth Gallagher, Overland Park

Richard Ryan Love, Overland Park

Alden John Vogel, Overland Park

Molly Sue Wackerly, Overland Park

Tiffany Lauren Wylde, Overland Park

Caitlin Daly McPartland, Prairie Village

Julea Miranda Pina, Prairie Village

Elizabeth Grace Rohr, Prairie Village

Monica Sandu, Prairie Village

Andrew Dean McLandsborough, Roeland Park

Caroline Maria Rene McCord, Shawnee

Nicholas Christopher Kaechele, Spring Hill

Caitlin Alyse Kremer, Spring Hill

Leavenworth

Angelique Joeann Margve, Basehor

Lyon

Nickolas Reid Velo, Emporia

Pottawatomie

Daniel Mark Frazier, Saint Marys

Margaret Elizabeth Shermoen, Wamego

Riley

Carolo Dionicio Gonzalex, Manhattan

Joseph Logan Hoover, Manhattan

Candice Lea Wilson, Manhattan

Saline

Emma Rose Dipota, Salina

William David Strommen, Salina

Sedgwick

Michael Dee Vinson, Derby

Michael Roy Van Deest, Maize

Gabrielle Christine Altenor, Wichita

Joel Geoffrey Amend, Wichita

Leslie Nichole Anderson, Wichita

Cameron Joseph Edens, Wichita

Brooke Stanton Flucke, Wichita

Baron Jack Hoy, Wichita

Sophia Ana Padgett, Wichita

Caitlin Corrine Riffer, Wichita

Makaela Breanne Stevens, Wichita

Ethan John Ward, Wichita

Shawnee

Joshua Nolan Becker, Topeka

Loretta Anne Caballero, Topeka

Jacob Wendell Cibulka, Topeka

Kiley Jan-Elizabeth Deain, Topeka

Andrew Zachary Foreman, Topeka

Edgar Fuentes, Topeka

Quinn McLean Hughes, Topeka

William Elliot Woody Naeger, Topeka

Dylan James Pryor, Topeka

Jacob Christian Alexander Reaves, Topeka

Carly Paige Steward, Topeka

Megan Kristine Walden, Topeka

Gabriel Reece Walker, Topeka

Wyandotte

Olivia Leigh Banes, Bonner Springs

Bailey Hannah Baker, Kansas City

_______________

Arizona

Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa

Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix

Colorado

Emily Jean Marie McCurley, Larkspur

Florida

Bryna Rachelle Faimon, Pensacola

Iowa

Spencer Ray Mitchell, University Heights

Missouri

Samantha LeAnn Mishler, Independence

Kevin Christopher Birzer, Kansas City

Austin Marcus Polina, Kansas City

Brien Charles Stonebreaker, Kansas City

Vincent Cyrus Amiri, Kearney

Kyleigh Jo Rupe, Lee’s Summit

New York

Rebecca Rachel Halff, New York

Oklahoma

Paige Elizabeth Harding, Afton

South Carolina

Zachary Christian Freeman, Aiken

Virginia

Cody Grant Hoagland, Concord

Alisha Deanna Mehdi, Herndon