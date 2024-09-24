Better U Launches Support Groups for Suicide Survivors During Suicide Awareness Month

Better U was founded to prevent suicide, save lives and support those who struggle with suicidal thoughts and those who have attempted suicide.” — Derek Du Chesne, Founder and CEO of Better U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, Better U is launching a new program of online and in-person support groups, aimed at providing vital resources and support for individuals who have lost loved ones to suicide. These support groups are designed to offer a safe space for survivors to connect, share their experiences, and receive professional guidance, creating a community of healing and resilience.The loss of a loved one to suicide presents unique emotional challenges that can feel overwhelming. Better U’s newly established program seeks to address these specific needs by offering expert-led sessions facilitated by mental health professionals specializing in grief counseling and suicide prevention. With a focus on both peer support and therapeutic discussions, these groups provide survivors with practical tools for coping and long-term healing.Suicide remains a pressing concern in the U.S., with 49,000 lives lost to suicide in 2022 alone . The rate of suicide has risen 36% in the past two decades, affecting communities nationwide. Veterans, in particular, are at greater risk, with suicide rates 57.3% higher than non-veteran adults. Better U’s support program recognizes the profound impact this has on families and individuals, offering resources to guide survivors through their grief.“Better U was founded to prevent suicide, save lives and support those who struggle with suicidal thoughts and those who have attempted suicide. We’ve helped thousands of people rediscover purpose, hope and connection. Now, with these new support groups, we are offering survivors—people who have lost someone to suicide—a safe space to process their grief and heal together. Healing happens in community, and no one should walk that road alone,” said Derek Du Chesne, Founder and CEO of Better U.“Suicide is never anyone's first choice. Having a strong community can be more impactful than any drug or medical treatment. At Better U, we are cultivating deeper connections for a better tomorrow." Dr. Zaid Fadul , Chief Medical Officer at Better U.The program is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide and will include both virtual and in-person group sessions to ensure accessibility to participants across the country.For more information on how to participate, please visit www.betterucare.com About Better U:Better U is revolutionizing mental health care by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to embrace a holistic approach that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the mind-body connection. Utilizing the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine therapy, talk therapy, clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change. They invite individuals to join them on a journey to a better self, where every step is supported, and every breakthrough is celebrated.

