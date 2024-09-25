The Omaha Fall Home And Lifestyle Show Sponsored By Pella Of Omaha Is October 4th to 6th, 2024 At The Chi Health Center

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Omaha Fall Home And Lifestyle Show: October 4th through October 6th, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Omaha area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in painting, lighting, window and doors, roofing, siding, pools and hot tubs, kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows, landscaping and more will be participating at the Omaha Home And Lifestyle Show.

Omaha residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Pella of Omaha is sponsoring the Omaha Fall Home And Lifestyle Show. Founded in 1967, Pella of Omaha has been serving residents of Nebraska for nearly 60 years. Pella of Omaha is here to help Eastern Nebraska homeowners achieve their design dreams with Pella of Omaha’s innovative windows and door solutions.

Admission to the Omaha Fall Home And Lifestyle Show is free. Parking at the venue starts at $10. The Omaha Home And Lifestyle Show will be taking place on Friday October 4, 2024: from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday October 5, 2024: from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday October 6, 2024: from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The CHI Health Center is located at 455 N 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-4663 to secure a spot at a Home And Lifestyle Show.

