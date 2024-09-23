Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close Portion of Main Road in Tiverton for Culvert Replacement During the Weekend of September 27-30

On Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a weekend closure of a portion of Main Road (Route 77) in Tiverton for the rapid replacement of a culvert for Quaket Creek, which runs under the road just south of its intersection with Nanaquaket Road. The road will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, September 30.

During the weekend, motorists will be required to detour using Bulgarmarsh Road (Route 177) to the north of the closure area or East Road (Route 179) south of the closure area to reach Crandall Road (Route 81). RIDOT will post trail blazing detour signage so drivers can easily follow the detour. Motorists should plan additional travel time.

While the road is closed, RIDOT will demolish the old culvert and install prefabricated box culvert sections and repave the road. This approach avoids three months of lane closures which would be more disruptive to residents and businesses.

RIDOT may have temporary single-lane alternating traffic patterns at the culvert leading up to the closure and for two weeks after it. The full closure will be limited to the September 27-30 weekend.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of this culvert is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.