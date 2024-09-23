State launches new initiative to mobilize one million Californians for climate action

The campaign highlights 10 priority actions and encourages participants to take the pledge to action. Those taking the pledge join hundreds of California Climate Action Corps fellows in efforts to combat the effects of climate change.

👗 Reduce waste: Donate, upcycle and thrift.

🍎 Compost food scraps: Toss in your green bin or compost in your yard.

🛒 Support local farmers: Shop at local farmers markets or join a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture).

🚲 Green your ride: Walk, bike, use public transit, carpool whenever you can – or consider a zero-emission vehicle.

🌱 Get planting: Plant trees and native plants or start a community garden.

🔥 Be disaster ready: Be prepared for wildfire and extreme heat.

💡 Save energy, water and money: Use a smart thermostat, conserve water and capture savings.

🌄 Discover nature: Enjoy nature at your local parks and trails.

📣 Tell a friend: Encourage your friends and family to take part in Climate Action Counts.

💚 Get connected: Sign up to serve or volunteer in your community!

Campaign partners span cities, colleges and universities, state agencies, community-based organizations, business and climate leaders, including the cities of Long Beach, Riverside and Sacramento, California Community Colleges, University of California, California State University, California Natural Resources Agency, CalRecycle, California ReLeaf, Sierra Club, Jane Goodall Institute and Patagonia.

“This campaign will inspire hope – showing when it comes to the climate crisis, we are not powerless,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “We are calling on one million Californians to take simple, everyday actions for collective impact.”

“The best solutions to the climate crisis come from the grassroots,” said Corley Kenna, Vice President of Communications and Public Policy at Patagonia. “We’re partnering with the Climate Action Counts campaign to help one million Californians build thriving communities while protecting the natural world. Everyone has a role to play in this movement.”

As a part of California’s comprehensive strategy to address the climate crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom created the California Climate Action Corps in 2020 – the nation’s first state-level service and volunteer program focused on combating climate change. Since then, numerous states have adopted California’s model to establish their own Climate Corps.