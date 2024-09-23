Apply Now: FEMA Assistance Available for Damage after July Storms and Flooding

CHICAGO – Illinois homeowners and renters in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding on July 13 - 16, 2024, may now call or go online to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

If you have insurance coverage for the damage to your property, first file a claim. If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. When calling the FEMA Helpline, multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Have the following information ready when you apply with FEMA:

A current phone number where you can be contacted,

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying,

Your social security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf),

A general list of damage and losses,

Banking information if you choose direct deposit, and

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

When applying, one member of a household needs to comply with citizenship criteria. That means a minor child who is a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen can have a parent or guardian who is not eligible apply for assistance on the child’s behalf. Learn more about citizenship and immigration status requirements to qualify for disaster assistance by visiting www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/program/citizenship-immigration-status.

Getting help to those who need it most is FEMA’s priority. Recovery teams will be out soon in the neighborhoods affected by the disaster to provide one-on-one support to individuals. Recovery centers will also be opening for individuals to get additional in-person help.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.